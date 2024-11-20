Joe Scarborough’s salary: His career earnings and net worth

Joe Scarborough has hosted one of America’s most influential and longest-running cable news shows, Morning Joe, for over a decade. With such popularity, it is only natural for fans to be curious about how much he rakes from such a lucrative career. What is Joe Scarborough’s salary? Find out more about his net worth and financials.

Joe Scarborough during the 2017 American Airlift Benefit (L). The TV host at a 2013 New York book event (R). Photo: Bryan Bedder, Rob Kim (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Scarborough is an American TV host and former politician. From 1995 to 2001, he represented Florida’s 1st district in the US House of Representatives. In 2011, Time named him among the world’s most influential people. Given Joe’s career achievements, he has significant power to demand a high salary in his current field.

Joe Scarborough’s profile summary

Full name Charles Joseph Scarborough Nickname Joe Gender Male Date of birth 9 April 1963 Age 61 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Alabama, University of Florida Height 6’3” (193 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Mika Brzezinski Children 4 Parents George Francis and Mary Joanna Siblings 2 Profession Attorney, television host, author Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Joe Scarborough’s salary?

According to TheStreet and Market Realist, Joe Scarborough’s annual salary from his current employer, MSNBC, is $8 million.

He is widely recognised for his incisive perspective on politics and off-the-cut commentary. Joe Scarborough’s net worth is reportedly $25 million. As per Distractify, he abandoned his political career to spend more time with his kids. Of his resignation, Joe revealed:

I have realised my kids are at a crucial stage of their lives. I would rather be judged as a father than a congressman.

Television host Joe Scarborough at New York City’s SiriusXM Studios in 2017. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Original

How does Joe Scarborough make his money?

Joseph is not only a man who has worked many jobs; he has made millions while at it. Although he currently co-hosts Morning Joe, the TV host has worked as a lawyer, author, politician and musician. Below is a summary of his income-generating channels:

Legal career

Joe was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1991. His most notable case was representing Michael F. Griffin, who had murdered Dr. David Gunn in 1993.

Although the lawyer eventually removed himself from the case, he helped the accused look for other legal representatives. In addition, he worked to protect Griffin’s family from the media’s attention.

Congressional career

Joe defeated Vince Whibbs Jr. in the 1994 election to represent Florida’s 1st district in the House of Representatives.

He was re-elected in 1996, 1998 and 2000. In 1998, Joe Scarborough was appointed chairman of the Civil Service Committee. The television personality is known for advocating for a bill to force the US to withdraw from the UN.

Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, during a book signing event at Barnes & Nobles Union Square in 2013. Photo: Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Surprisingly, Joe announced his resignation from Congress in May 2001. In October 2001, a special election was held to replace him. Scarborough left the Republican Party and became an independent in 2017.

Media career

In 1999, Joseph founded the weekly Pensacola newspaper, The Florida Sun. Presently, the paper is known as the Independent News.

In 2003, Scarborough made his TV debut hosting Scarborough Country. Four years later, in 2007, he began co-hosting the talk show Morning Joe alongside Willie Geist and Mika Brzezinski.

According to Nielsen 2016 ratings, Morning Joe had MSNBC’s highest-ever viewership. In 2023, Adweek ranked the show as the most-watched morning cable news program.

Authoring career

Joe released his first book, Rome Wasn’t Burnt in a Day: the Real Deal on how Politicians, Bureaucrats, and other Washington Barbarians are Bankrupting America in 2005. Here are his other books and their release date:

The Last Best Hope (2009)

(2009) The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics—and Can Again (2013)

(2013) Saving Freedom: Truman, the Cold War, and the Fight for Western Civilization (2020)

Musical career

In 2017, Joseph released his debut EP, Mystified. He later revealed his plans to release a new EP monthly for the following four years.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough at the Four Season Grill Room in 2012. Photo: Charles Eshelman

Source: Getty Images

Joe Scarborough’s house

According to The New York Post, Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, purchased a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Jupiter, Florida, for $1.2 million in 2018.

However, they sold the 3,400-square-foot property for $1.84 million in June 2023. The couple downsized to a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house in the same vicinity.

FAQs

In 2012, Joseph earned a spot on Vanity Fair’s Top Media Power Players list, cementing his influence in the industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Joe Scarborough?

The TV host (61 as of 2024) was born on 9 April 1963 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. His parents, Mary Joanna and George Francis, raised him alongside his two siblings. Regarding Joe’s education, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Alabama.

What is Joe Scarborough’s height?

Morning Joe Scarborough stands 6 feet 3 inches (193 cm) tall and weighs 84 kilograms (185 lbs). He has brown hair and eyes.

Who is Joe Scarborough’s spouse?

Scarborough married his third wife, Mika Brzezinski, on 24 November 2018. He has two kids from his first marriage to Melanie Hinton and two others from his second one to Susan Waren.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski during the 2010 S.L.E. Lupus Foundation’s Life Without Lupus 40th anniversary gala at Lincoln Center. Photo: Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

What is Mika Brzezinski’s salary?

Mika Brzezinski’s net worth is $20 million per Celebrity Net Worth. She earns $8 million annually as a co-host on Morning Joe.

It is no secret that news anchors representing big media broadcasters such as MSNBC make big bucks. Joe Scarborough’s salary reflects his enduring impact on the media industry and is a testament to how much one can make doing what one loves most.

