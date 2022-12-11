Diddy shared the good news on Twitter that his family has been blessed with a new family member

The hip-hop star didn't divulge many details about the birth of his baby girl, but people wondered who birthed the baby

The surprise announcement surprised many fans worldwide, who believed his relationship with Caresha was getting serious

Diddy welcomes a new baby with a woman that not Yung Miami. Image: Paras Griffin/Getty and @yungmiami305

Source: UGC

Diddy surprised everyone with his announcement on Saturday night, the birth of his new baby girl named Love Sean Combs.

The little girl is Diddy's sixth child, and he expressed on his Twitter how blessed he is to have a new member added to his family.

"I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

The 53-year-old Bad Boy mogul didn't disclose in the tweet who the mother of his child is, which caused fans to make wild speculations.

The news came as a shock to many following Diddy's very public relationship with rapper Yung Miami. Even though the couple have previously claimed that their relationship was not exclusive, fans showed concern for Miami on social media.

As of now, Yung Miami also known as Caresha has not publicly said anything about Diddy's baby news.

@xoxotaye said:

"Diddy has two girlfriends that we know of and got a new baby by God knows who. And then named the baby Love himself. Jesus bring back shame."

@itsKARY_ wrote:

"Maybe Diddy adopted or welcomed a new grand child? Idk, I’m trying to exhaust all options."

@slaykurdae_ asked:

"Where the hell did Diddy get a baby from?'

@masikakalysha mentioned:

"Diddy is the first guy to make a baby announcement and everyone wanna know who is the momma. Congrats Love."

@Akademiks added:

"Diddy is different. My guy messed around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love is a real one. "

@IAMNJERA wrote:

"Diddy having a baby at the umpteenth hour of 2022 pretty much sums up how wild this year has been."

@___nyy suggested:

"Nah somebody check on Caresha."

Source: Briefly News