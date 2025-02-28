South Africans were deeply unimpressed by a video that pointed out all of the inventions that have come out of SA

A man pointed out that things like the first computerised ticketing system, and the speed gun were developed here

Instead of national pride, some netizens from Mzansi shared their negative views about the creations and current state of the country

As much as many South Africans can be happy go lucky and jolly people, while others aren't as much. A man shared a list of inventions straight from South Africa which didn't go down as well as he thought it would.

Negativity galore

Facebook user Rhon Davids shared the clip which brought about a massively polarised comment section. One gent event took the comments to respond to some of the negativity by saying:

"You don't have one thing positive to say about anything that is good in South Africa, is your life just as negative as you are?"

Others followed suit and tried to combat the negativity, which represented the majority of the views from South Africans.

Some South Africans aren't too happy with how things have turned out in the country recently. Mzansi faces many issues including rampant crime, corruption, poor service delivery, and many other societal issues. However, the rights and freedoms of all South Africans have become equally, with many of the social and political ills gone with the wind.

Some South Africans on the other hand struggle with seeing the positives of the country. For instance, great things have come out of Mzansi as mentioned in the video above, yet many of the commenters still tried to see things from a negative perspective. Some South Africans tried to see the positive in the country but many failed to do so.

Read the comments below:

Shaun de Jongh said:

"The world's, first heart plant wasn't in South Africa."

Theo V D Westhuisen mentioned:

"But SA is one of the best countries to live in , yes we have issues but hey which country does not have its own issues. Load shedding has been around forever in townships , and now that it effects ALL of us it's the government the ANC just like it was the government and the NP. Point of the video is missed."

Clayon Lee Joberg commented:

"Even though it was invented in South Africa all the components comes from Europe."

Linda Hamman posted:

"This is positive but all long ago what is recent? We've been standing still for forever..."

Nico Smith shared:

"That was in the good old days when we had a clean country and everything worked liked a well oiled machine."

Christian Malan said:

"You forget load shedding."

Kapish Gobind mentioned:

"You missed looting😅🤣"

