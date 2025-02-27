A lady was the talk of the town online after her isthembu goals she posted, showing that she had two boyfriends

The clip shows the montage of the three people in what seems to be a very happy, yet unusual, arrangement

The women of Mzansi couldn't help but be proud of the young woman and showered her with enthusiastic praise

A woman shared her isthembu online to the delight of Mzansi's ladies. Images: hotcocoa.44

Mjolo in Mzansi is often filled with crazy amounts of drama, but one unorthodox situation seems somewhat wholesome. A lady shared that he had an isthembu style situation online and showed off her two boyfriends, bringing joy to women across Mzansi.

One just isn't enough

TikTokker hotcocoa.44 shared a clip of her and her men in a very sweet looking montage showing the three of them having a great time together. The arrangement is quite unusual in South Africa where it's usually the men who can be found in such a situation. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"Have you seen my men? Hosh karamaima🔥"

See the video below:

Women in male-dominated fields

The practice of isthembu, for those who aren't familiar with it, is a type of polygamy found within the Zulu culture. In places like KZN it isn't too uncommon, but for the rest of the country it isn't practised as much. Former President Jacob Zuma is perhaps the most famous polygamist within the country, many people are aware of his numerous wives.

Isthembu is a practice more familiar with Zulu culture in South Africa. Image: Gallo Images

South African men in general on the other hand love practicing informal versions of isthembu. It's not unusual for the men of Mzansi to have a side piece or multiple women in tow without knowing. It's even worse in metropolitan areas. Alas, such is the nature of modern day dating.

The ladies of Mzansi couldn't help but be impressed with the woman's set up with many applauding her efforts.

Read the comments below:

𝕄𝕒𝔾𝕩𝕒𝕣𝕙𝕒 𝕠𝕞𝕙𝕝𝕖🎀 said:

"Sisterhood, motherhood, womanhood, girlhood, Hollywood, Bollyhood!!! all the hoods are proud of you 😭😭"

ketlo.💋 mentioned:

"Had to gather the whole neighbourhood to give you a standing ovation 😭🙏🏽"

Fifie🥰🥰 commented:

"The only woman who can advise me🥰 Leadership we are proud of you😅"

9hetogo posted:

"Wonderful work my dear may you continue to prosper ❤️👏🏽"

Lisa 💕 shared:

"Proud to say you’re leading our conference this year ma’am😭"

Fifi 91 said:

"Can you please dress them in matching clothes? 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I respect you proud of you."

syxcry asked:

"How did you get them to agree to this? Asking for a friend."

