A clip showing many moments of deep unity among South Africans went viral, showing how Ubuntu can work in the country

The video shows snippets of touching moments that show the love people across Mzansi have for each other

Netizens across the nation applauded the footage for how patriotic it is while some were sceptical about the message behind it

Netizens across Mzansi were feeling unified after a video showing the spirit of Ubuntu went viral. Images: Morsa Images, Photo and Co

A wave of patriotism was felt throughout the country when a clip of moments of Ubuntu within South Africa went viral, filling the heart of Mzansi's netizens with joy. The clip showed a montage of touching moments within the country, starting with two adorable black and white kids singing together at a rugby match.

South Africa as one

The TikTok account christ.is.our.fir shared the clip highlighting tear-inducing moments many in the comments section enjoyed. The clip was posted with the caption:

"We may have our differences but this is who we are! Black, White, Coloured & Indian!"

See the Ubuntu-filled video below:

The land of diversity

The video montage posted online shows how South Africans can overcome differences and see each other for who they are, people of the rainbow nation. One clip shows a woman dancing on some stairs and a man behind her gives her a handshake, while another shows a bunch of people of different backgrounds busting moves together.

South Africans shared their love for their country in the comments. Images: michaeljung

South Africa has been going through a strange period lately, with American President Donald Trump saying that bad things are happening to the white people in the country. Many white South Africans took the liberty of proving him wrong by posting how great their lives were within the country. Even the government shot back at the US president's statements.

Netizens across Mzansi had positive words to share about the clip, but some pointed out that the country isn't as united as it seems.

Read the comments below:

4thekids said:

"We don't have a people problem, we have evil politicians who need us poor and hungry to rely on them. Ignore politics, fight the crime where and when you see it, and SA will do great."

Amy mentioned:

"The younger generation doesn't see colour We all are one. My kid's best friends are black and white. My house is filled with boys of all colours. All I see is happinèss and love."

Olindaaudi🇿🇦 commented:

"That is the people of South Africa but the government wants to divide us and unfortunately brainwash their people😏"

Jenny posted:

"The problem is the pathetic corrupted government."

Chlo 🌺 shared:

"But this is not the whole of South Africa 😢"

Leon Foutie said:

"There is also a sad reality of South Africa, poverty, racism, crime, intolerance etc etc."

Stephanie

"Politics is dividing us.We are one race and that is the Human Race 👌"

