A young South African lady was curious to find out how jobseekers know when their interview is unsuccessful

Many people shared their stories in a thread of over 9,9K comments that helped generate 1.1 million views in less than a week

A former Microsoft HR executive shared how one could secure a job by winning the hearts of the interviewing panel

South Africans came together to learn what they should and should not do during a serious job interview.

Mzansi shared their experience of having to sit opposite an employer selling their skills in hopes of securing a position in their company.

SA shares stories of how they knew they fumbled interview

Many South African graduates are sitting at home with their hard-earned university qualifications. The Mzansi unemployment rate remains embarrassingly high even after multiple presidents promised to resolve the issue by creating more jobs in their State of The Nation Address.

People stand in long queues at every company with a vacant position, hoping to land the job. Some receive rejection letters every time they get called for an interview.

One Mzansi lady was curious as to why many people are still without a job and asked how they knew when an interview had gone south. She received almost 10 thousand comments from South Africans who have had their souls crushed by the words:

“We regret to inform you.”

Watch the TikTok post below:

Ex-Microsoft HR executive plugs jobseekers with interview pointers

Microsoft’s former HR executive with over two decades of experience, Sabina Nawaz encouraged jobseekers to be more themselves in interviews and shy away from giving vague answers. According to an article by CNBC, Nawaz expressed that getting the basic right like rocking up on time is only the tip of the iceberg, but very important.

The seasoned senior director of human resources suggested that one must come up with at least 20 examples of personal endeavours or projects that one is proud of. Reflect on your success and share examples of how your skills and strengths could contribute to the company.

Mzansi shares how they fumbled interview in viral TikTok post

Social media users shared their stories in a thread of almost 10K comments:

@🤓PRALA🤓 explained:

“They asked me why should they hire me and I said, I will take this company to places, and they asked places like where, and I said I don't know everywhere you want to go.”

@Londeka Zwane commented:

“At Sasol, they asked me which one is heavier between 100Kg of chicken feathers and 100kg of copper, I said copper is heavier. The guy gave me so many chances to redeem myself.”

@DR PAT remembered:

“They asked me what my spirit animal is and I answered "A pig" They didn't judge but asked why and I said because it is the king of the jungle and a natural-born leader. I thought I said a lion.”

@Ximatsatsa Carlie N' wondered:

“They asked what my aspirations are in life. I said, ‘To be happy’, the HR guy laughed and said, ‘You go Beyonce.’ I mean, Beyonce answered the same thing, why can't?”

@Zikhona❤️Magaba shared:

“I saw my CV was written Curriculum Victim instead of Vitae.”

@Thabang😎❤🔥wrote:

“The interviewer asked me to tell her about myself, and I then answered. Then she said I hear you but tell me about you, the kinda person you are. My mind went blank, and I said, ‘I am a good boy’.”

