A lady shared how much a SANDF soldier was earning monthly after developing 18 years of experience

The woman pointed out that the man didn't receive any promotions during his time, and that the net salary was after tax

South Africans were shocked that someone could earn that much after a few years, and a debate about a liveable salary began

South Africans were left stunned after seeing the monthly income of an SANDF soldier with 18 years of experience. Images: Boni Xaba/ Facebook, Mike Powell

Earning a decent salary in South Africa feels like a privilege these days, no matter how hard you work. A lady shared how much a SANDF soldier had been earning monthly after spending 18 years in the service, and Mzansi was not pleased.

Taken for a ride

Popular content creator Boni Xaba shared the clip of the soldier's payslip showing how much he earned after tax, which was R17,000. South Africans were stunned by this amount and debated what the gent was supposed to earn. The overall opinion was split, with some saying the money was decent while others said that he was being severely underpaid.

The debate begins

South Africans within the comments pointed out important aspects of living in South Africa. Many said that the R17,000 may be a decent salary within rural areas but can land you in a difficult situation when living in Johannesburg. Some people stated that the money can be used in a very smart way, while others thought the man deserved much more because of the time.

People had a lot of opinions as to what is a healthy living wage. Image: Olena Malik

South Africans had a massive back and forth about salaries and discussed the cost of living in the country.

Sandiso Yisaki said:

"R17k is a lot of money."

Mthoko China mentioned:

"If a soldier is not deploy outside of a country what else do they do beside sitting and do nothing in camps? That's money is enough."

Hlabanabemphika Mthwane commented:

'Not bad at all. They make more money when assigned for peacekeeping duties outside the country."

Kamohelo Ernest Khojane shared:

"The exact reason why most militants are going through depression in silence, and basically being in a military it's more like working for pension, cos that's the only thing that's good, sad part is that you'll only enjoy when you go on pension, or should I say most of government sectors."

Kgaogelo Hunadi Khumalo pointed out:

"Not when cleaners in Parliament get R30k this is wrong."

Siyabonga KaManqokodo Simelane said:

"That’s why they are prone to taking bribes in the borders."

Letsoalo Matlhatsi commented:

"18 years without promotion in government is normal."

