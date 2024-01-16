Nontobeko Nkosi (@khanyismum) took to TikTok to express her fiery frustration with skyrocketing back-to-school costs in South Africa

She was perplexed by the R2,700 price tag for her daughter's Grade 2 stationery pack, significantly less than the previous year's for R2 100

Netizens rallied behind her, sharing similar struggles and advocating for price transparency and parental choice in purchasing supplies

A mom couldn't believe what stationery she got for R2 700 at her daughter's school. Image: @nontobeko.nkosi

Back-to-school season means prepping children for the new academic year and navigating the daunting reality of ever-escalating stationery costs can feel like a fiery ordeal.

A Mzansi mom was left stressed when she realised the cost of her private school primary school child's stationery vs how much she was actually getting.

Mom feels robbed by private school

A TikTok video shared by Nontobeko Nkosi (@khanyismum) shows the woman expladaughter's she paid R2 100 for her daughter's Grade 1 stationery last year and showed what she got in the stationery package.

The perplexed mother proceeds to show how she was expected to pay R2 700 for the Grade 2 stationary pack which had far less than previous years' one.

Nontobeko said the school didn't issue a list of required items but that parents were expected to pay the amount to ensure their children received a stationary pack.

The Grade 2 pack features basic supplies such as clutch pencils, coloured pencils and pens, erasers, a sharpener, markers and glue.

Nontobeko expressed that she couldn't understand why she had to pay so much for basic supplies and still be expected to reuse some other items, such as the child's hat and homework bag, from the previous school year.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to pricey stationery

The comments section was abuzz with questions and scouldn'teactions from netizens who couldn't comprehend just how much Nontobeko had to pay for basic school supplies.

The viral post resonated with countless parents facing similar struggles, pushing the need for school transparency and parental control over supply purchases to the forefront of the back-to-school conversation.

Rotondwa Mudau commented:

Wait maybe I am slow, what you showed us was all for R2700?"

Mo Afrika replied:

"That R2 700 stationery, I can get for a R400 or R500 for max at Shoprite."

Miss Angler responded:

"Stationery shopping done by the school is a big no no for me…they must supply you with an itemised list of everything needed."

sbongisiph"dlamin said:

"Next SGB meeting bring up the idea that you should be issued with lists and purchase your own stationery."

G E R O N J A C K S O N commented:

"I am convinced that this stationary thing is a money-making scheme now!."

Charmaine wrote:

"Every other grade school parent feels your pain. It's ridiculous and we need to start pushing back. Uniform is also outrageous. R340 for an age 7 golf shirt? Really?"

Nozipho Minenhle Phewa commented:

"Mzuzu kade ngikhaliswa uR700 mina ."

Parents in disbelief at cost of Grade 1 stationery

Briefly News previously reported that raising a child is no small task and with many schools set to reopen soon, parents are underway with preparations and purchases to ensure their bundles of joys are ready for their first day of learning.

A social media user @blessedmandiary shared his dismay when he learnt the prices for Grade 1 stationery.

His funny Twitter post reads: “Grade 1 stationary list be looking like KONKA's menu price list.”

