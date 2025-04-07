A local woman celebrated an important day with her two small reptiles while indulging in a chocolate cake, getting many online users talking

She shared a video of the three of them lying on the bed while her 'besties' moved around as if they owned the space

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing shock at the sight. Some jokingly asked if she was using them to attract wealth and fortune

A woman, fond of reptiles, showed how they are an important part of her life as she celebrated her birthday with them, enjoying cake in the comfort of her home.

The lady shared the clip under her TikTok handle, @mantombi_m_, and the video quickly gained massive views, along with many comments from social media users who were either shocked or shared humorous remarks after seeing the reptiles.

A birthday with two besties

The clip begins with @mantombi_m_, lying on the bed with her chocolate cake next to her. She positions the two tortoises, who seem to be in the mood for a celebration. After placing them in a nice position, she digs into her cake with a spoon, enjoying every bite as she swallows it while looking at the camera.

As she indulges, the two reptiles move around the bed, their white party hats resting on their backs, acting as if they own the space.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi discusses the two tortoises

Social media users were in stitches, flooding the comment section with hilarious remarks. Many were curious about why she chose tortoises as pets, while some mentioned they were now considering getting these slow-moving creatures for themselves.

Others teased @mantombi_m_, asking if she was using the reptiles to attract wealth, as some believe is the case in certain African cultures.

User @nonku_the running mom added:

"Thatha lento ayinabongozi (take this thing, it's harmless) lite🤣 one of your buddies is trying to bite the cake on the side shame😩🤣."

User @bonbonbabys shared:

"Those look so cute😍😍 I want one."

User @thatohatsi said:

"You will talk when u want to. Don't worry we won't ask u anything when ur ready we will listen 😳."

User @nonkululeko631 commented:

"From now on I'm following you. I want to see what you gonna do with them."

User @Mpumi Hlubi Hlubikazi said:

"Happy birthday Ntombi with your kids 😀. Seems like you guys are having a good one 🎈."

User @Moobela Musute added:

"The way humans disappoint, I think I will also just be hanging out with turtles mwe🤔."

