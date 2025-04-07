A local woman filmed a filling station infested with flying insects, both in the air and on the ground, leaving many people stunned

She shared the clip on TikTok, showing an area that could send shivers down anyone’s spine due to the overwhelming insect infestation

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing shock at the number of insects at the station, while some associated the infestation with a sign from God

A woman captured a video of grasshoppers filling a local petrol station.

Source: Facebook

Those who believe in the Bible saw this as a potential sign, with some referencing passages about the return of Jesus. One woman, walking into an Engen garage filled with grasshoppers, thought it could be one of those signs.

The woman, TikTok user @duduziilemkhabela, shared the chilling clip, which quickly attracted thousands of views, likes, and comments from social media users who were in disbelief at what they were witnessing.

The Filling Station Gets Infested by Insects

In the clip, @duduziilemkhabela approaches the Engen garage, capturing footage of the flying grasshoppers and others crawling on the floor. As she moves closer to the petrol pumps, the insects swarm more closely.

At one point, she starts to panic and asks the petrol attendant what they are doing wrong to get so many insects. She also references the Bible, saying that during the last days of earth, we would see grasshoppers filling our spaces.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Debates the Insects

The clip has gained 844K views, 39K likes, and nearly 2K comments from users who could not believe their eyes. Many wondered how the insects ended up at the filling station. Some saw it as a sign that Jesus’ return was coming, quoting relevant Bible scriptures.

Others from Limpopo added a lighthearted touch, joking that the insects were a source of food for several days, and they would be collecting them instead of running away.

A lady was praised for her bravery after walking into an insect-infested area.

Source: Facebook

User @Lethu Mpontshane said:

"Let’s repent guys😭😭."

User @Snookiiey Papiita commented:

"Nah God Is telling us something but we don't understand... I mean it's mosquitoes, flies, roaches 🥺."

User @amo asked:

"How are you walking? How haven't you collapsed of fear😭😭?"

User @Rasp shared

"Yoh! You are so brave."

User @Inovativ Solutions & Products said:

"This is normal guys, they were no longer there cause there was not enough rain. The rains are back and the harvest will be great. That's the old sign of good harvest."

User @morwatlou added:

"I'm from Limpopo umshebo loyo (that's food) for the next 31 days. I wish I was there to collect 😋."

