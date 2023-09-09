Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni gave her insight into what a life of promiscuity could lead to

The sangoma gave her two cents about the implications of having sexual relations with a lot of people

South Africans were fascinated after seeing what the reality star insisted everyone should do regarding physical relationships.

Gogo Maweni recently got candid about the importance of celibacy. The reality star shared her insights into the implications of sexual relations as a sangoma.

Gogo Mawen told people they should avoid having too many sexual partners, and peeps shared their thoughts on her advice. Image: @dr_maweni

Many people were fascinated by the traditional healer's opinion. Netizens discussed whether or not sleeping with many people can affect your life badly.

Gogo Maweni preaches abstinence and monogamy

Controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni recently told Sunday World her thoughts about sexual relations. She was open and told Mzansi her unfiltered take.

The traditional healer said being promiscuous can act as a sponge and can make it feel like you're being bewitched. Gogo Mweni advised that people who choose to sleep around must get cleansed. She said the rule applies to both men and women.

SA discusses Gogo Maweni's warning

Many people were fascinated after seeing Gogo Maweni's cautionary pointers. Online users could not help but crack jokes, while others agreed with her take.

Owen Matanda said:

"People can laugh but this is so true."

Gooness Lungi wrote:

"Mine I have 7 partners and sleep with all of them , but life is good for me, and two of them are brothers."

Surprise Dimakatso Maake disagreed:

"If you don't have luck in life is not because of multiple partners."

Mxolisi Sbonelo Shezi commented:

"It all a lie, I have friends who have multiple partners but are doing very good in life."

Post Man said:

"She is talking from experience."

Gogo Maweni has South Africans fascinated

Many people love to see the sangoma on their screens. The traditional healer is often a hot topic thanks to her lavish lifestyle.

Gogo Mweni's also keep many on the edge of their seats with claims about practising magic.

