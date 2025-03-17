South African popular sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently opened up about her 1st experience with dark practice

The reality TV star shared how she encountered the dark world with an unknown hitman from Johannesburg

Gogo Skhotheni also revealed that this happened at the time she was still doing consultations at eMbalenhle, in Mpumalanga, before her fame

Gogo Skhotheni opened up about her experience with dark practice. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

2025 seems like a year where celebrities reveal their secrets. The famous sangoma Gogo Skhotheni recently opened up about her first experience with using dark ways to assist a hitman who once came to her for help.

According to ZiMoja, Gogo Skhotheni came clean about how she helped a hitman from Johannesburg using dark ways to protect him after he had killed many people in his life, the popular Gobela also mentioned that all of this happened when she was still consulting at eMbalenhle in Mpumalanga before all the fame.

She said:

"I had a client from Joburg while I was still staying in eMbalenhle. He arrived at 6 in the morning and said, Gogo, I am inkabi (hitman). My inyanga is dead. I wasn't famous at the time. Nobody knew me at that time. I was working in my mkhukhu at that time and had two initiates."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Skhotheni also mentioned that the hitman confessed to her that he has killed a lot of high profile people and that this job was what helped him put food on the table. She also mentioned that the guy came to her because his sangoma had passed away:

"This guy came to me and he also said that his job as a hitman is what helped him put food on the table for his family. He also said that hos sangoma passed away so he came to me for help, and that he wanted protection from his victims so that they don't come back to haunt him in future."

Gogo Skhotheni revealed she helped a hitman before. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly getting married

Meanwhile, in a post-shared by @izidabazabantu, Gogo Skhotheni took to her Instagram stories and said that her first lobola negotiations did not take so long. In another clip, there were text messages where she was allegedly confirming to someone that she was getting married. The text Gogo Skhotheni allegedly wrote read:

"They [are] busy negotiating as we speak ngise kamereni (while I'm in the room)."

Gogo Skhotheni's love life shrouded in rumours

Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni and Monde Shange were broken up. The former couple was surrounded by rumors that they were back together in November 2024. Gogo Skhotheni was once in the headlines following a statement about giving her husband a love potion.

The traditional healer also had a public clash with Gogo Maweni where they had a back and forth for several days. Gogo Maweni hinted that Gogo Skhotheni was romantically involved with Musa Mseleku's son Mpumelelo.

Gogo Skhotheni's reaction to murder question raises suspicion online

Briefly News previously reported that the second season of Unfollowed has officially gone live, and one of its guests, Gogo Skhotheni, was the latest to land on the hot seat.

The famous sangoma was grilled by host, Prince Nzawumbi, who took over after Thembekile Mrototo left in the first season, and he did not come to play. Social media users were suspicious of Gogo Skhotheni's body language and believed she was hiding something.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News