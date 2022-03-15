A Nigerian man has shown love and deep appreciation to his wife as he bought her a brand new car, a Toyota Corolla

The man named Solomon Adogo said his wife stayed with him even when he had only a motorcycle and that she deserved the car

Solomon said his ability to buy his wife a car showed that people can start small in life and then grow together

A Nigerian man identified as Solomon Adogo has made his wife very happy by buying her a brand new Toyota Corolla car.

The man said it was to appreciate his wife who he said stayed with him even when he had only a motorcycle.

Solomon appreciates his wife with the gift of a Toyota Corolla. Photo credit: Solomon Adogo

Source: Original

Your support changed our story

According to Solomon, constant support and contribution from his wife changed their story for the better.

Sharing the story and photos of the car on Facebook, Solomon wrote:

"Congratulations my precious jewel, I feel very proud and happy to buy this car for you, you were very comfortable with me even when I had an old C75 (Honda bike), they were countless number of times that we pushed the bike because it was faulty, your support and constant contribution have changed our story, enjoy your new baby."

In a separate comment sent to Briefly News, Solomon said his wife was excited to have received the gift. He said:

"I feel people can actually start small, with love and dedication, growth is guaranteed."

Social media users react

When he shared the beautiful story, many of his friends joined in the celebration, congratulating his wife for the gift. Briefly News picked a few of the comments:

Ashwe Emmanuel said:

"E go just wake up with doings you this man. Street of doings. Na man you be."

Torkuma Tor-Anyiin reacted:

"This is awesome Eco, may God's increase never cease."

Adigo Solomon said:

"Good one more blessings and keep smiling on her face always."

