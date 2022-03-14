A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Christopher, returned over $3000 (R43 826) a lady forgot in his car after he served her as a taxi driver

Despite the strong temptation to take the dollars and other foreign currencies, Emmanuel did the right thing and returned everything

Nigerians who read about his story were angry that the passenger never rewarded the taxi driver with anything

A young Nigerian driver, Emmanuel Christoper, has been praised online for his utmost honesty in returning valuables a passenger left in his car in Abuja.

A woman known as Lara Wise who narrated his act of kindness on Facebook revealed that the man is a choir member in her church and he is a very committed person.

Dollars, passports, other valuables

According to her, after Emmanuel dropped a female passenger in the federal capital, he soon realised she left behind a fat wallet in the back seat.

Not sure who really owns it, the man opened the purse to discover wads of dollar bills and other foreign currencies.

He was able to count over $3000 (R43 826) and some other currencies in different denominations. Apart from the money, there were three ATM cards. The taxi driver also found three international passports.

The temptation was strong

Speaking to Lara about the encounter and the temptation to take the money, he said:

"My mind spoke to me and I spoke back to my mind."

When Emmanuel returned the money and valuables, the lady was in shock and kept shedding hot tears. She never rewarded the driver with a dime. Despite that, he stated that he feels so much at peace with what he had done.

Larry Dee said:

"This guy needs to be compensated Lara. Could you put up his account details please."

Emmanuel's wife, Favour Oluebube Christopher, reacted:

"Honey we rather die in hunger than to eat what does not belong to us. Big congratulations dear Jesus and the host of heavens are proud of you. I love you dearest you are the best."

Bishop Irabor Wisdom said:

"What an ungrateful Lady! Not even a thank you gift. Too bad of her. It is well. As for Emman, Don't worry, You may not reap where we sow, but you must reap what we sow."

Àlàbá Olúwasanmílęsanre Olásúnkànmí said:

"May God bless him for his honesty. He will never lack. God of daily bread will meet his need daily."

Honest taxi driver returns R2 650 worth of goods passenger forgot on his taxi

Briefly News reported that Samkelisiwe Mazibuko took to the Facebook group #ImStaying to share her remarkable experience. She was on the way home with R2 650 worth of Avon cosmetics for her clients and forgot the box on a taxi.

She rushed back to the taxi rank and one of the drivers got hold of the taxi driver she'd ridden with earlier.

Amazingly he still had her box and returned to the taxi rank to return it to Samkelisiwe who was waiting for him.

