Cassper Nyovest recently sent some words of encouragement to Nasty C on his weight-loss journey

The Crazy Crazy hitmaker posted a photo of his meal officially kicking off his diet, and Mufasa shared some tips as he also looks to get back in shape

Despite previously trolling their weight gain, Mzansi showed love to both rappers and wished them well

Cassper Nyovest gave Nasty C some tips for healthy eating. Images: casspernyovest, nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C recently kicked off their weight-loss journeys, and Mufasa shared some tips with Nasty on the dos and don'ts of clean eating.

Cassper Nyovest shows love to Nasty C

After months of being trolled for gaining some daddy weight since the birth of his son, it appears that Nasty C is ready to take charge of his health.

Taking to his Instagram page, the rapper posted a photo of his breakfast plate, which consisted of small bowls of muesli, mixed fruits, plain yoghurt, and sides of honey and nuts.

In his caption, he revealed that he plans to get back in shape and hopes the post will help him follow through with his goal. This after officially kicking off his album tour:

"Whenever people post their 'getting in shape' journey, it seems to help them follow through. So, fingers crossed it works for me too."

Responding to the post was Cassper Nyovest, who was a victim of body-shaming in recent months, in which he encouraged Nasty and shared some tips:

"Hahaha, let’s go, champ! Just a tip: either eat the fruit or the muesli; both are high in carbs and sugar. If you have the muesli, eat half the bowl. Healthy is not always weight control, but we're inside! I’m also on my journey to get in shape; I need to be on fire this summer. I want all the cake!"

Mzansi reacts to Nasty C's post

Netizens showed love to both rappers and encouraged them to lead healthier lives:

bongi_mbali said:

"Love this nutrition journey for you."

audiomarcdj joked:

"Good luck, mata, I just had lasagna!'

_joupa_ added:

"80% diet, 20% training. You're tapped in, twin; keep at it!"

luyanda__hlophe was impressed:

"Bro has been putting in the work."

spha_psp joked:

"We know your real life, but let's be hopeful."

Nasty C hints at new project

