A naughty young lady pranked her African mother about working in a gentlemen's club

The daughter tried to convince her mom that working in the club brings so much money but the parent was not pleased

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A girl pulled a 'gentlemen's club' joke on her mom. Imahes: @destinyese1

A naughty daughter almost gave her mother a heart attack when she told her that she was considering working at a club.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @destinyese1, the mother can be seen in the comfort of her home, minding her own business. The naughty young lady starts the conversation about her friend who found a job at a gentlemen's club.

The mother was stunned. It was even worse when her daughter told her that she was considering working there too. The girl tried to convince her mom that good money is made from working at the club. However, the mom got mad and eventually, the daughter told her she was playing.

Daughter pranks mom about working in a club

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the naughty daughter

The video gained over 10 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@sthembile buhle wrote:

"Her voice got deeper and deeper😂😂😂."

@SN commented:

"You’re brave 😂😂."

@Shawnna💗 said:

"Mom is always ready to throw something LOLOL."

@realthomas231 gushed:

"I love my online aunty so much😂🥰🥰."

@Ellie commented:

"The way she went to grab the pillow hahahah I’m weak 😂😂."

@⚜️𝔸.𝕆𝕝𝕪𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕒⚜️ was entertained:

"That first roar from your mum after you said it's so good 😂😂😂 I got shook!!"

@imapromisetokeep laughed:

"This girl😂😂😂 you always messing with your mom😅😅😅."

@Porshalew loved:

"I love your mom man 😂😂😂 you must laugh so much."

