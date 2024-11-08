A mom shared a video of an outfit she ordered from an online retailer and what she got in turn

The mom had picked a cute combo set for her toddler on Shein and could not believe her eyes when she saw it in person

The post left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter, and many shared who the toddler reminded them of in the comment section

A mom amused social media users after showing what she received in an online clothing order. Image: @g_anathii0

Ordering items online is a gamble as one never knows how they will be when seeing them face-to-face.

A mom took to TikTok under her user handle @g_anathii0 to share her disappointment after she ordered an outfit from an online retailer for her toddler.

The Shein order vs what she got

The video shows a picture of a cute black-and-white outfit from the Shein website paired with black boots. It then shows the toddler wearing her items after receiving them, which she paired with cure black loafers.

Watch the video below:

The toddler outfit steals many hearts

Almost 1.4K social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement after seeing the clip. People started making jokes about how the outfit looked on the toddler, while some felt she needed to grow a bit more for it.

User @luya_jele commented:

"But uyithenge uyibona nje kutsi (you bought it seeing that), it’s giving Sarafina😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

User @YondiG shared:

"Ohh but she looks like such a cute Freedom Fighter 😂😂🥰❤️."

User @thevisualizer added:

"But, it was giving church vibes even on the photo nje😂😂😂."

User @Faith💨❤️ said:

"Yazi, I can't stop laughing coz nami, I'm waiting for something 🤣😂🤣😂⚰️."

User @Nkateko commented:

"Nooo sisi uzotrenda. Shein dresses make our kids look like elders. I bought mine, this other orange dress, yoh, she wore it only once."

User @Lisa August said:

"Lol, but it’s literally what you ordered. I think if you went with a smaller size."

Student shows off Shein Nike sneakers' order

In another Briefly News article, a student left the online community in stitches after showing off what she received from Shein after ordering Nike sneakers.

The hun got sneakers with a tiny Nike swoosh compared to the one she wanted, which led to social media users advising her never to buy branded items online.

