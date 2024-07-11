Nine police officers appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court after their arrests on Thursday, 11 July, on charges of alleged attempted murder

The arrests come following a May 2024 incident in which they allegedly shot at a local businessman on the M13 route near Pinetown

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed to Briefly News the nine officers were from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial task team

PINETOWN — The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested nine policemen for allegedly firing rounds at a businessman in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), nearly striking him.

The alleged shooting incident in which the heavily armed officers fired multiple rounds happened in Pinetown on 30 May 2024.

Police allegedly shoot at businessman

According to the investigative directorate's information, the police pulled over a local businessman along the M13 near Pinetown.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the police allegedly shot at him for unknown reasons as he sat in his car.

"He did not suffer any injuries," Shuping said.

"The businessman reported the matter [and] police opened a case of attempted murder against the nine officers.

"Ipid took over the investigation, resulting in the arrests of the policemen allegedly involved earlier today [11 July].

"They appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates' Court and were granted R5000 bail each. The case was postponed to 20 August for further investigations."

Case against KZN provincial task team officers

Shuping confirmed to Briefly News that the officers were from the KZN provincial task team.

He said information about the number of rounds they fired at the businessman formed part of the investigation.

Shuping further explained the reason for the delay in making arrests.

"Ipid had to conduct investigations and have evidence to present to the prosecutors for a decision [on whether to enrol the case]. It was only after investigators had it that Ipid could effect arrests," he said to Briefly News.

