Minnie Dlamini has gushed over her parents, who have been married for 35 years

The media personality said she is a product of their love and has shared throwback pictures of them

On their 34th anniversary, Minnie Dlamini gushed over the lovebirds and named their marriage unconditional love

Minnie Dlamini's parents have been married for 35 years.

Media personality Minnie Dlamini is one proud daughter after having witnessed her parent's blossoming marriage.

Minnie gives shout out to her parents

TV presenter Minnie Dlamini expressed admiration for her parents, who are celebrating 35 years of marriage. Minnie stated that she considers herself a product of their love and shared throwback pictures of them laughing on her Instagram stories.

"I am a product of True Love. The best gift in the world!"

Minnie showers parents with love on anniversary

On their 34th anniversary, Minnie Dlamini gushed over the lovebirds and named their marriage unconditional love.

"Happy Anniversary to my amazing parents. 34 years. Thank you for showing me what unconditional love is always!"

Netizens were not so kind to Minnie Dlamini, who reminded her of her failed marriage to Quinton Jones.

Minnie Dlamini also rebuilt her family's home and turned it into a mansion.

"When life throws you bricks, build houses. Renovating my childhood home has been a movie, lol. I can’t wait to show you when it’s done. I do it ALL for my family. I bought my mama a car, and now it’s time to give her a dream home and dad."

Minnie says 2023 was a difficult year

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini said 2023 was a very difficult year for her.

She penned an emotional note on her social media account speaking about this.

"I’m exhausted! This year has genuinely taken everything of me just to get by, and to look back and realise I did more than just get by makes me feel so great! I’m proud of myself and how well I’ve done! But I need a serious cry, because wow, survival mode is rough! Feeling thankful but also so battered and bruised. Today was really difficult"

