A man shared that his girlfriend put a charcoal face mask on not only his eyebrows but also on his beard

The man looked concerned at the predicament he faced of removing the face mask and possibly his facial hair

Members of the online community could not contain their laughter in the comment section

A man almost lost his facial hair when his girlfriend applied a charcoal face mask on his beard and eyebrows. Images: @jpblaqofficial / Instagram, @jpblaqofficial / TikTok

If there is one thing to know about face masks, they should not be applied to hair.

A woman skipped this unspoken rule by putting a charcoal peel-off mask on her boyfriend's beard and eyebrows.

Taking to TikTok, content creator @jpblaqofficial, who often posts skits on social media, shared a video of the unfortunate situation on his account. The clip started with the man's presumed girlfriend trying to take the peelable mask off her nose, clearly showing pain.

The camera pans to @jpblaqofficial, whose entire face is covered in the mask.

Looking concerned in the clip, the man wrote in his caption:

"She finally killed me. Charcoal face mask on my beard. She is after my life."

Watch the hilarious video below:

@jpblaqofficial shared another video of his sticky situation. In this clip, the content creator tries to remove the mask from his face.

Fortunately, it easily came off his eyebrows. However, his beard was another story.

Watch the second video below:

Online community laughs at man's pain

@jpblaqofficial's video became a viral hit on the popular video-sharing app, and thousands laughed in the comments section.

Enjoying the content they saw, @nickydeepsa wrote:

"This is the reason why I keep praying for my neighbours not to change their wifi password."

@thembekamabhayishedi laughed and said:

"The look on his face finished me."

@ants2223 endured a similar experience:

"This was me and my woman yesterday. I applied it to my eyebrows and beard. The pain I went through, eish."

@nasreendaniels513 chuckled and pointed something out to the man:

"She knew what she was doing. What did you do wrong, man?"

Woman hilariously struggles to remove gelatin face mask

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a woman who suffered for beauty when attempting to remove a gelatin face mask.

The video amused many netizens who could not help but laugh as they commented on the woman's reaction and scream. Some even reprimanded her for using the gelatine face mask again.

