BET Award-winning star, Sha Sha, has cemented her place as one of the best amapiano stars in the world

The Zimbabwean-born singer and songwriter announced on her Instagram page that her album 'I'm Alive' got international recognition

The 2022 body of work, with hits such as Trying, What You Need and Fast Car, was listed alongside albums by Drake and Beyoncé

South African-based Zimbabwean singer Charmaine Shamiso Mapimbiro, known by her stage name Sha Sha, is making major strides on the international scene.

Sha Sha recently announced that her album 'I'm Alive' was listed on the Best Dance Albums of 2022 list. Image: @shashaifficial1.

The star who won her first BET award in 2022, was over the moon when her album I'm Alive received praise from an international publication.

Sha Sha's I'm Alive listed alongside Beyoncé and Drake's albums

The Ungowami singer, who is often referred to as the 'Queen of Amapiano', headed to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

Sharing a screenshot from the Billboard article, which listed her album among Drake's Honestly, Nevermind and Beyoncé Knowles's Renaissance on the Best Dance Albums of 2022, she wrote:

"Billboard, thank you! The world's biggest media on the showbiz choosing my album as one of 25 favourites of the year alongside Beyoncé and Drake! We did this!"

Fellow celebs and fans congratulate Sha Sha

Sha Sha's fans and industry colleagues, including Lady Du, showered her with praise for her achievement.

@ladydu_sa wrote:

"This is big babe, God bless you."

@justwunderbar noted:

"I keep telling people that that "I'm Alive" album is mad underrated, at least at the local level."

@millz_likethewindmill commented:

"The queen of Amapiano. Siva ngawe queen."

@realcorneliussa added:

"This is the best sounding album this year, the quality is beyond measure. The engineer did an outstanding job."

