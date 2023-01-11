Renowned American actress Angela Bassett scooped the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Bassett played the role of Queen Ramonda in the sequel to the 2018 award-winning film Black Panther

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's win with some saying she did not deserve to win the award

Angela Bassett recently scooped the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role as queen Ramonda in the Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Angela Bassett bagged the award for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes. Image: Getty Images.

The actress was nominated alongside Kerry Condon for The Banshees of Inisherin, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Dolly de Leon for Triangle of Sadness and Carey Mulligan for her role in She Said.

Angela Bassett becomes the first Marvel star to win a Golden Globe award

According to Glamour, Bassett made history by becoming the first actor to scoop a Golden Globe in an acting category for a role in a Marvel film. It is also the first time a role in a Marvel film earned its star a Globe nomination.

Bassett gives a touching acceptance speech

The actress took to the podium and gave a moving acceptance speech. CNN reports that she mentioned how Chadwin Boseman's death affected the Black Panther cast. She said:

"We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman. We have joy in knowing that with this historic ‘Black Panther’ series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to. We showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

Social media users react to Angela Bassett's win

The Jumping the Broom actress's win came as a surprise to many peeps who couldn't believe she won. Many said other nominees were more deserving of the win.

@MiszelPier said:

"Disgrace. They should base the award on the skill of the actress, not being black or not."

@fnnswt noted:

"Liked the movie but nothing award-winning about it, not even Bassett."

