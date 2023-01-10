Ntsiki Mazwai Bags UCT Media Studies Scholarship, Mzansi Proud of the Podcaster: “The Sky Is the Limit”
- The University of Cape Town, Africa's leading higher learning institution, has recognised Ntsiki Mazwai's intelligence
- The former Unpopular Opinion host announced on Twitter that she received a scholarship for a short course in media studies
- In response to a screenshot of the offer letter, netizens congratulated the star and encouraged her to keep pursuing her dreams
Ntsiki Mazwai is kicking off the year 2023 with a bang. The LOUD host revealed that she received a media studies scholarship from the University of Cape Town.
According to Mazwai, this is not the first time her intelligence has been recognised by the prestigious university.
Taking to her official Twitter page, the excited podcaster posted a screenshot of the academic offer letter. In the caption of the post, Ntsiki couldn't keep calm. She wrote:
"Omg Omg Omg Omg guys look at your fave crazy academic..... I just won a scholarship again"
Check out the screen grab below:
South Africans extremely proud of Ntsiki Mazwai
In response to the screen capture, online users congratulated the star.
Familiar with Mazwai's logic, netizens said it's not a surprise that Africa's leading higher learning institution thought she was deserving of the opportunity.
@SteynJenifer said:
"Amazing. It's not surprising, congrats!"
@BraJonSnow shared:
"Congrats my sister."
@Msuthukazi_01 posted:
"Congratulations MaMiya. Mam’Belede is smiling right now. Camagu"
@MSaphuka replied:
"Go for it! Make it a long course even."
@Sisi_Sasha commented:
"Fantastic "
@ComradeMDU wrote:
"Please hook us up. It would be nice to start the year like you."
@Patmols reacted:
"The sky is the limit. Keep soaring higher my eagle."
@DawgyDawg16 added:
"You are still studying? Wow!"
