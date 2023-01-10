The University of Cape Town, Africa's leading higher learning institution, has recognised Ntsiki Mazwai's intelligence

The former Unpopular Opinion host announced on Twitter that she received a scholarship for a short course in media studies

In response to a screenshot of the offer letter, netizens congratulated the star and encouraged her to keep pursuing her dreams

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Ntsiki Mazwai is kicking off the year 2023 with a bang. The LOUD host revealed that she received a media studies scholarship from the University of Cape Town.

Ntsiki Mazwai is over the moon after being awarded a media studies scholarship from the University of Cape Town. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

According to Mazwai, this is not the first time her intelligence has been recognised by the prestigious university.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the excited podcaster posted a screenshot of the academic offer letter. In the caption of the post, Ntsiki couldn't keep calm. She wrote:

"Omg Omg Omg Omg guys look at your fave crazy academic..... I just won a scholarship again"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Check out the screen grab below:

South Africans extremely proud of Ntsiki Mazwai

In response to the screen capture, online users congratulated the star.

Familiar with Mazwai's logic, netizens said it's not a surprise that Africa's leading higher learning institution thought she was deserving of the opportunity.

@SteynJenifer said:

"Amazing. It's not surprising, congrats!"

@BraJonSnow shared:

"Congrats my sister."

@Msuthukazi_01 posted:

"Congratulations MaMiya. Mam’Belede is smiling right now. Camagu"

@MSaphuka replied:

"Go for it! Make it a long course even."

@Sisi_Sasha commented:

"Fantastic "

@ComradeMDU wrote:

"Please hook us up. It would be nice to start the year like you."

@Patmols reacted:

"The sky is the limit. Keep soaring higher my eagle."

@DawgyDawg16 added:

"You are still studying? Wow!"

Briefly News editor receives INMA Elevate Scholarship, becomes 1 of 50 media professionals to join programme

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that its current affairs guru, Lebogang Mashego, is the proud recipient of an International News Media Association (INMA) Elevate Scholarship.

She is one of only 50 media professionals out of 432 applicants globally chosen to be part of the programme.

As part of the scholarship, supported by the Google News Initiative (GNI), the hard-news editor will receive sought-after training and mentorship to enhance her craft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News