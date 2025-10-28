Shebeshxt was seen walking free just days after an alleged shooting incident

Reports suggest that the Limpopo rapper was involved in a road rage clash that led to him allegedly shooting another driver. However, online users were shocked to see him at a popular nightclub

Social media users weighed in on Shebeshxt's scandal, questioning whether it was factual or not

Imagine the shock on everyone's faces when rapper Shebeshxt was spotted casually drinking at a nightclub, shortly after being accused of shooting someone.

The Limpopo-born musician, real name Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has been topping major headlines after reportedly shooting an unknown motorist in an apparent road rage incident in his home province on Tuesday, 21 October 2025.

Briefly News reports that Chauke was arrested on the same day and later handed over to the Westernburg Police Station by his lawyers on Thursday, 23 October.

However, a social media post by TheAudioLabSA on 27 October showed the rapper drinking at the Propaganda nightclub in Pretoria.

The video shows Shebeshxt with a cognac bottle in his right hand and a microphone in the other, as he is escorted by security to the stage.

This was after he was released from jail, as his case is being investigated by the Westernburg Police Station's murder and robbery unit. Meanwhile, his unidentified victim is said to be fighting for their life in the ICU.

Sources suggest that Shebeshxt parked at a garage after a heated argument with the unnamed motorist. It's revealed that the victim followed Shebeshxt and was later shot. A case of attempted murder was apparently opened.

The incident follows many other cases involving Shebeshxt, including assault scandals and the alleged reckless driving saga that led to his daughter's death.

Online users discussed the Ambulance rapper's latest offence in the comment section, and opinions were divided on whether he deserved to be behind bars or not.

Watch Shebeshxt's video below.

Social media reacts to Shebeshxt's video

Online users questioned why the rapper was freed despite his serious offence.

_masquito asked:

"Why is he not in jail?"

Thulaganyo_G was confused:

"Is he still not arrested? @SAPoliceService, please don’t test us!"

Thatiley also asked:

"Why is this fool still walking free?"

blacticAM laughed:

"Even the police are scared of him."

Meanwhile, supporters argued that the incident was entirely made up.

Randy_katekani said:

"Don’t take everything you read on the internet as fact."

Mosconator97 wrote:

"They try by all means to bring him down with propaganda."

Youngkay606 argued:

"Fake news. Shebe was not arrested; these pages just hate this guy."

xap_authi defended Shebeshxt:

"Like him or not, he's going nowhere. You just like to believe the negative things you read about this guy on the net, and that time, there's no proof to the things they're saying about him"

