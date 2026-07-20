North West Man Gets 22 Years in Prison for Throwing Infant Son and Assaulting Grandmother
- The Madikwe Regional Court sentenced a 45-year-old North West man to 22 years in prison on Friday, 17 July 2026
- The conviction stemmed from a January 2024 incident at Tlokweng Village where a 10-month-old baby and a 69-year-old woman were attacked
- The accused pleaded not guilty but was convicted on both charges after prosecutors built a successful case against him
NORTH WEST — A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by the Madikwe Regional Court after being found guilty of attempting to murder his infant son and assaulting the child's elderly grandmother during a violent incident in early 2024.
According to IOL, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the attack took place on 4 January 2024 at Tlokweng Village, near Madikwe. The violence began during a verbal altercation between the accused and the baby's mother, during which the man seized his 10-month-old son and threw the child to the ground.
Grandmother's arms fractured trying to protect baby
When the child's 69-year-old grandmother stepped in to shield the infant, the accused turned on her, beating her with a stick and fracturing both of her arms. Police arrested the man two days later, on 6 January 2024, and successfully opposed his bail application.
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Despite pleading not guilty, the accused was convicted on both counts. The court handed down a 15-year sentence for attempted murder and a further seven years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm. Acting North West Police Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo welcomed the outcome, saying it demonstrated that the justice system responds firmly when the vulnerable are targeted.
Naidoo specifically praised Detective Sergeant McDonald Mosekwane and Advocate Zola Mpayipheli for securing the conviction. Another man received a stiff sentence for violence against his relative. He was recently sentenced for killing and decapitating his grandmother.
Pretoria man sentenced for targeting e-hailing drivers
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the sentencing of Kamar Davids, a 39-year-old man convicted of targeting e-hailing drivers in Pretoria. Prosecutor Marsche Louw emphasised the growing concern over violent crimes against these drivers, urging the courts to send a strong message to deter such actions.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za