The Madikwe Regional Court sentenced a 45-year-old North West man to 22 years in prison on Friday, 17 July 2026

The conviction stemmed from a January 2024 incident at Tlokweng Village where a 10-month-old baby and a 69-year-old woman were attacked

The accused pleaded not guilty but was convicted on both charges after prosecutors built a successful case against him

A man will spend years in prison for assaulting his child. Images: Chris Ryan and SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST — A 45-year-old man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison by the Madikwe Regional Court after being found guilty of attempting to murder his infant son and assaulting the child's elderly grandmother during a violent incident in early 2024.

According to IOL, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the attack took place on 4 January 2024 at Tlokweng Village, near Madikwe. The violence began during a verbal altercation between the accused and the baby's mother, during which the man seized his 10-month-old son and threw the child to the ground.

Grandmother's arms fractured trying to protect baby

When the child's 69-year-old grandmother stepped in to shield the infant, the accused turned on her, beating her with a stick and fracturing both of her arms. Police arrested the man two days later, on 6 January 2024, and successfully opposed his bail application.

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Despite pleading not guilty, the accused was convicted on both counts. The court handed down a 15-year sentence for attempted murder and a further seven years for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm. Acting North West Police Commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo welcomed the outcome, saying it demonstrated that the justice system responds firmly when the vulnerable are targeted.

A North West court handed a father a stiff sentence. Image: naruecha jenthaisong

Source: Getty Images

Naidoo specifically praised Detective Sergeant McDonald Mosekwane and Advocate Zola Mpayipheli for securing the conviction. Another man received a stiff sentence for violence against his relative. He was recently sentenced for killing and decapitating his grandmother.

Pretoria man sentenced for targeting e-hailing drivers

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the sentencing of Kamar Davids, a 39-year-old man convicted of targeting e-hailing drivers in Pretoria. Prosecutor Marsche Louw emphasised the growing concern over violent crimes against these drivers, urging the courts to send a strong message to deter such actions.

Source: Briefly News