Cassper Nyovest has responded to news that Spotify removed over 75 million spammy tracks from its platform

The rapper's response comes after the realisation that he unknowingly shared an AI-generated song by Rea Gopane, sparking debate about AI in music

Mzansi had mixed reactions to Cassper's stance, with some fans poking fun at the star for the shady tweet

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates Spotify removing 75 million AI songs. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is not hiding how he feels about AI-generated music flooding streaming platforms.

On Sunday, 19 July 2026, the muso took to X to celebrate the news that Spotify had pulled over 75 million spammy tracks from its platform, writing: "Hamban Bakhiti!!! Hamban!!" which means "Go away."

He reacted to a post from user @Patie_Mahamba celebrating the purge, which quickly caught fire online when the user said the songs were solely AI-generated. Still, for Nyovest, the sentiment was clear.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassper's dislike for AI music

Earlier this year, Nyovest admitted he had unknowingly shared a song he believed to be from an artist named Rea Gopane, only to discover it was AI-generated.

"I didn't know. First of all, I didn't know," he said at the time, explaining that he intended to spotlight new talent, not endorse AI music. "One of the things that is exciting about music is discovering new music and discovering new artists," he added.

"I don't think it's a threat to people who are established like me," he said. "But I really see it becoming a problem for up-and-coming and new artists trying to break into the market." He also warned that record labels could exploit AI to cut ties with traditional artist relationships altogether.

Cassper Nyovest responded to AI music getting a take off from Spotify. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Mzansi speaks on Cassper's post,

some people mocked Cassper sying they would rather listen to AI music than his raps.

@NolsBadela: "I'd rather listen to AI music than your rap."

@Tshipi4: "The war has begun. War with the machines"

@SupaTsakane: "They can't stop AI products. School teachers once protested against calculators, but today they are widely used and more efficient. AI will create its own AI platform for its music to sell, and the other services will get left behind because of its inadaptability. Can't stop progress."

@Coolleghoney: "Unc @casspernyovest how do they differentiate between the 2? I can tell when a photo or video is AI, but music? How? Please, can someone untangle me?"

Cassper trolls Not Baloyi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest recently exposed his rival, Nota Baloyi, for allegedly making up another lie to claim superiority among his peers.

This comes after the controversial podcaster claimed that he was the real owner of Mufasa's liquor brand, Billiato, and was in fact the rapper's boss.

Source: Briefly News