Jojo Robinson has opened up about the reasons behind her decision to undergo another cosmetic procedure

This comes after the Real Housewives of Durban star recently checked herself into the hospital ahead of her surgery, and fans are looking forward to the results

Meanwhile, many online users criticised Jojo's procedures, claiming that she had an image problem

Jojo Robinson clarified why she's having surgery.

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson recently opened up about the real reason she's getting more work done on her body.

The businesswoman and TV personality, famous for being part of the Real Housewives of Durban cast, was checked into the hospital on Sunday, 12 October 2025, for another procedure, but this time, it wouldn't be on her face.

Taking to her Instagram page on 13 October, Jojo bid farewell to her thunder thighs ahead of her surgery.

"Goodbye, thunder thighs, I'm over you, you may exit the Jojo. Checked into the hospital and ready to check the chubby legs straight out."

A year after getting a facelift, Jojo will now be reducing fat and skin on her inner thighs for a thigh gap. She tagged her surgeon, Dr Paul McGarr, from Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban.

Jojo noted that she didn’t want the discomfort of her legs constantly rubbing together.

"Not having any thigh gap means my legs rub constantly together. Also, though, I mean, Summer is coming."

After convincing her husband, Boo Bear, to get surgery, Jojo clarified that the procedure was primarily for comfort, effectively dispelling speculation about her alleged "low self-esteem."

The surgeries for this involve liposuctions, which remove excess fat using a cannula, and thigh lifts (thighplasty), which remove loose skin.

Liposuction in South Africa typically costs between R20,000 and R60,000. However, this can vary depending on factors like the number of areas treated, the complexity of the procedure, and the clinic or surgeon chosen.

Also, depending on the above factors, a thighplasty can cost anywhere from approximately R82,000 to R139,000 or more.

Online users flooded the comments section, debating over Jojo's second surgery in a year.

See Jojo Robinson's pictures below:

Jojo Robinson wants a thigh gap to stop her legs from rubbing together.

Source: Instagram

South Africans weigh in on Jojo Robinson's surgery

Online users took to the comments section, sending well-wishes to Jojo. Read their comments below.

Rapper Anele Zondo said:

"Get better soon."

nanausher1 was excited:

"Can’t wait to see the results!"

ntandokazi_magaqa could relate:

"As a chubby girl who's had thighs rubbing her whole life, I'm so happy for you, Jojo. Free yourself from the jiggle!"

smangele.mildred posted:

"You're fearless. All the best, boo. Can't wait to see the results."

Reactions to Jojo Robinson's latest surgery were a mix of praise and criticism.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others argued that the reason behind Jojo's surgeries was deeply rooted:

NkunziWe said:

"Let me show you something, it is the heart that is empty. Boredom, lack of self-esteem, and mental slavery."

NZombini noted:

"This is what you call body dysmorphia. She’ll never be satisfied with how she looks because she’s mentally ill."

__hazelr quoted Beyonce's Pretty Hurts lyrics:

"It’s really the soul that needs surgery."

signednthabee argued:

"Body dysmorphia is so real!"

