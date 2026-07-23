A picture allegedly showing Chidimma Adetshina as a child at a private Nigerian school in Lagos surfaced on X on Thursday, 23 July 2026

The images entering a beauty contest sparked fresh questions about her claim to South African identity ahead of an ongoing Home Affairs deportation case

More allegations have surfaced regarding Chidimma's alleged Mozambican mother, who has been described as a stepmother

Chidimma Adetshina's Nigeria schol pictures have gone viral. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Getty Images

Resurfaced photos showing former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina as a young beauty queen at Bambi Land School in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, Nigeria, went viral on X on Thursday, 23 July 2026.

The images, shared by X page @PSAFLIVE, have reignited fierce debate over her nationality and the validity of her South African identity documents.

As the new pictures made rounds, people are questioning where the photos of Chidimmas as a child in Soweto, no preschool documentation in South Africa, and that she only appears in the country's records as an adult.

Peeps continue to question Chidimma's identity

Chidimma, who was born to a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, has consistently maintained that South Africa is the only country she has ever truly known. Her story became a national flashpoint when she entered the Miss SA pageant in 2024 and subsequently represented Nigeria at Miss Universe.

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The Department of Home Affairs has been pursuing legal action to have her deported, alleging that her South African identity documents were fraudulently obtained.

Mzansi reacts to the viral photos

South Africans had plenty to say about the resurgence of childhood images. Here are some of the reactions:

@NqantizaKhumalo: "Someone is leaking information in Nigeria. 🤣"

@JobeSpeaks: "Our hate is long-term!! And it bears fruit 😂😂😂😂😂🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@Codename__X: "To find more about Chidimma, @Leon_Schreib @HomeAffairsSA need to find Mrs Helen Hunt who founded the Bambi Creche in Ikeja Nigeria, summon her to produce pre-school records of Chidimma, proving she grew up in Nigeria."

@Mr_Accurate_1: "You guys are good with investigation. The alleged mother must come forward for a DNA test 🤣"

@Menducha1: "She is Nigerian, Mozambican, South African. She is African. She knows her identity. The earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof!"

@Fancy_Face1019: "Then some people claim she was born in SA. She wouldn't have to steal someone's identity if she born in South Africa."

Women chase Chidimma away

In a previous report from Briefly News, A video circulating on X shows women confronting Chidimma outside the Cape Town Regional Court

The footage comes amid Home Affairs' ongoing legal push to have Chidimma deported over identity theft allegations

Source: Briefly News