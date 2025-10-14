Nigeria is set to host the Benin Republic in their last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with both teams hoping to secure a qualification ticket to the global football event next year. The Super Eagles are currently in third place in Group C, while their opponents, the Cheetahs, occupy the first position on the log.

Eric Chelle's side needs a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the competition, with Gernot Rohr's side also hinging on the same fate, but they need it more as it would be the first time they qualify for the World Cup.

Match Preview

Nigeria were tipped as favourites to secure the top position at the start of the World Cup qualifiers, but they've had a poor display since the qualifying process began. The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 edition of the competition, losing out to bitter rivals Ghana in the play-offs, while many thought this edition's qualifiers would see a new approach from the African giants, bearing in mind that the number of teams to represent Africa was increased. However, they still retained the status quo by struggling in the qualifiers.

As Group C heads into its final round of matches, Chelle’s team occupies third place with 14 points from nine outings: three wins, five draws, and a single loss. They’ve found the back of the net 11 times and conceded eight, reflecting an up-and-down qualifying campaign. Benin, on the other hand, is on the verge of making history under Rohr. The Cheetahs top Group C with 17 points from nine matches, recording five wins, two draws, and two defeats. They’ve found the net 12 times while conceding just seven, with their solid defence playing a key role in their success. A 1-0 win over Rwanda, thanks to substitute Tosin Aiyegun’s decisive strike, lifted them to the summit of the group.

Since Rohr, who coached the Super Eagles between 2016 and 2021, took charge of the Benin national team, they've emerged as one of the surprise stories of the qualifiers, capitalising on South Africa’s earlier FIFA sanction for fielding an ineligible player. The German manager also oversaw Benin’s historic 2-1 victory against Nigeria in June 2024, the Super Eagles’ only loss in the qualifiers and their first-ever defeat to the Cheetahs in eight games (six wins, one draw).

Permutations

As the final round of qualifiers approaches, Benin sits atop Group C with 17 points, followed by South Africa on 15 and Nigeria on 14. All three nations remain in contention for a direct World Cup spot, but only Benin controls its own fate. Benin needs a win against Nigeria to secure a first-place finish, while the Super Eagles also need a win to stand a chance of qualifying. However, they would need Bafana Bafana to drop points against Rwanda.

Team News and Possible Lineup

Nigeria would be going into the game without one of their key players, Ademola Lookman. The reigning CAF African Footballer of the Year is suspended for the game due to yellow card accumulation against Lesotho. The Atalanta forward will sit this one out, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, and others expected to deliver three points.

Benin was also dealt a huge blow ahead of their clash, with Rohr confirming that his team would be without two key players, Yohan Roche and Sessi D'Almeida, due to suspension.

Nigeria Possible Starting Lineup: Stanley Nwabali; Benjamin Fredrick, William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon; Victor Osimhen, Tolu Arokodare.

Benin Possible Starting Lineup: Marcel Dandjinou; Tamimou Ouorou, Olivier Verdon, Mohamed Tijani, David Kiki; Matteo Ahlinvi, Hassane Imourane; Jodel Dossou, Dokou Dodo, Andreas Hountondji; Steve Mounie.

Where to Watch

The match between the two West African nations will be played on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. The tie will kick off at 4:00 pm (SAST), and it is expected to be broadcast live on SuperSport.

