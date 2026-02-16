A man revealed he had reached 363 days without alcohol, after what started as a short break turned into something much bigger

A Johannesburg man shared a few realisations that came with quitting alcohol, and they completely shifted how he saw his life.

A Johannesburg man is celebrating a major milestone after marking nearly one full year without alcohol. TikTok user @katlego_kala shared his sobriety update on 15 February 2026, revealing that he has officially reached 363 days alcohol-free. He admitted he cannot wait to clock a full year and expressed pride in himself for how far he has come. What started as a 30-day break from alcohol turned into an almost year-long commitment to sobriety, a journey he says was far from easy.

He also shared a few important lessons he has learned along the way. Firstly, he emphasised that sobriety must be a personal decision. According to him, it is important to stop drinking for yourself and not for other people. Secondly, he joked that he didn’t know water had different flavours until he stopped drinking. He now genuinely enjoys drinking water and appreciates the small changes in his daily habits.

Lessons from 363 days sober

Thirdly, he credited his supportive friends for helping him stay on track. He said they constantly remind him why he chose sobriety and encourage him not to drink. Since quitting alcohol, he realised he suddenly had more time on his hands. Instead of wasting it, he decided to enrol in school this year. He also revealed that he has managed to save more money and make better decisions overall.

Perhaps one of the biggest changes is trust. User @katlego_kala shared that his friends now trust him with their secrets, something he values deeply. Mzansi applauded his honesty and determination, with many congratulating him and sharing their own journeys. His story has inspired others to consider taking control of their habits and making healthier life choices.

How did Mzansi react?

Kesaobaka wrote:

“I’m two hours sober, and I’m really proud of myself for even making it this far. 🥹🫶🏽❤️”

A Lion's Share wrote:

“I’m 465 days celibate and over a year and two months sober, and I’m incredibly proud of the discipline it has taken to get here.”

MFUBESI NOKUTHULA wrote:

“I’m officially seven months clean from alcohol and cigarettes, and I honestly feel so much healthier and happier. 🥰”

Lindiwe Nteo wrote:

“I’ve been sober since January because I used to call my ex whenever I was drunk, and I hated that version of myself. I initially stopped because of that, but now I can confidently say it was the best decision I’ve ever made. 😁”

Cwaytisa wrote:

“It’s getting easier with time, and choosing to stay sober has truly been the best decision I’ve ever made for myself.”

Esethu Mangaliso wrote:

“I was thinking today about the reckless things I used to do when I was drunk and how terrible I’d feel the next day. The worst was drinking and driving, sometimes even with my daughter in the car. 😭 I’d wake up with so much anxiety and regret until I finally decided to stop. I honestly believe that decision saved my life.”

Just a commenter wrote:

“Congratulations, stranger! It’s been a month since I quit smoking cigarettes, and I’m so proud of myself. 🥰 I went cold turkey without even planning it. I just woke up on January 3rd and decided I was done. 🙌”

Mr Custard wrote:

“I stopped on the 24th of October 2024. The first three months were incredibly difficult, but I built mental resilience and eventually learned to enjoy my social circles without pressure. Sobriety is a decision that truly has to come from the heart.”

