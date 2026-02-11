Olympic champion Sturla Holm Laegreid confessed to cheating on his partner after winning Olympic bronze in biathlon at the Winter Olympics

Laegreid described his affair as 'my biggest mistake' during a live press conference, leaving fans all over the world surprised

Controversy overshadowed his Olympic success as fellow athletes questioned the timing of his confession

You cannot make this up. Norwegian Olympic bronze medallist Sturla Holm Laegreid went from hero to villain when he confessed live on television that he cheated on his partner, moments after securing third place in the biathlon at the ongoing Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

In an unprecedented move, Laegreid openly shared details about his personal life during a press conference on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, leaving viewers worldwide stunned.

The 28-year-old had just won his first individual Olympic medal in the 20km race when he admitted to what he called "my biggest mistake," confessing to an affair that took place three months ago. Laegreid and his girlfriend had been dating for six months, and he described the week following his revelation as the worst of his life.

Laegreid opens up about personal mistake

Laegreid told NRK, Norway’s state broadcaster, that there was someone he wanted to share his confession with who might not be watching. He explained that six months ago, he had met the love of his life, describing her as the most beautiful and kindest person in the world. Three months ago, he made his biggest mistake by cheating on her.

He added that he had “the gold medal in life” and, although many people might see things differently, he only had eyes for her. Laegreid admitted that sport had come second over the past few days and expressed a wish that he could share what had happened with his girlfriend.

Later, he told Norwegian newspaper VG that his only way to resolve the situation was to tell everything and put it all on the table, hoping his girlfriend could still love him. He said he had done this for her and now for the whole world, adding that he had nothing to lose. He also noted that he wanted to be a good role model but recognised that admitting mistakes was part of that responsibility.

Olympic success overshadowed by controversy

Laegreid, a seven-time world champion, finished third in the biathlon behind fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn and France’s Eric Perrot. This marked his second Olympic medal after winning gold in the relay at the 2022 Games.

At a later news conference, Laegreid said he hoped he hadn’t ruined Johan’s day. He admitted he wasn’t sure if it had been the right choice, but it was the choice he made. He explained that sharing his actions publicly gave his girlfriend a chance to see what she truly meant to him, although he acknowledged it might not work out. Laegreid added that he didn’t want to steal the spotlight and hoped the attention would only last a day or two, noting that an Olympic gold medallist remained one forever.

Five-time Olympic champion Johannes Thingnes Boe, now a biathlon expert for NRK, questioned the timing of Laegreid’s confession. Boe said it came as a complete surprise and described Laegreid’s actions as wrong, though he noted they had seen a repentant young man. Boe emphasised that the timing, place, and context of the confession were all inappropriate.

Meanwhile, South African athlete Malica Malherbe, competing in her Olympic debut, scored 55.85 in her run, placing 25th overall. She is part of the 5 athletes representing the country, in what is South Africa's biggest contingent ever at the sports showpiece. The Games also witnessed a tragic moment on Sunday, 8 February, when USA alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn suffered a serious fall and was airlifted to the hospital.

