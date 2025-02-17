Global site navigation

“Kind of What They Look Like”: American Man Predicts PowerBall Numbers for 18 February
People

by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • John Baker, a man from the United States of America, shared what he thought could be expected in tomorrow's PowerBall
  • The American man chose six random numbers from a container and told people they could use the numbers if they wished
  • The South African PowerBall draw takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 9pm, with the PowerBall Plus draw occurring immediately after

An American man predicted the South African PowerBall numbers.
An American man predicted the six lucky numbers for the South African PowerBall. Images: Martynasfoto / Getty Images, @alohapoker / TikTok
Source: UGC

Hopeful Lotto players never know the winning numbers until they are officially drawn and announced. However, one man overseas took a chance and predicted the numbers South Africans might see on their screens for an upcoming draw.

Wishful thinking or winning numbers?

A gentleman named John Baker, who resides in Hawaii in the United States of America, dedicates his TikTok account to forecasting lottery numbers for different games around the world.

Recently, the man shared what he thought the life-changing numbers would be for South Africa's PowerBall taking place tomorrow, 18 February 2025.

Below are the following numbers John selected from a container:

  • 11
  • 50
  • 22
  • 17
  • 23
  • 14 (PowerBall)

After placing the numbered balls on a plate, John told app users:

"That's kind of what they look like. Use these numbers if you want. Don't use these numbers if you don't want to. It doesn't matter."

Watch the TikTok video below:

When do PowerBall draws take place?

The information portal Lottoland explains that PowerBall draws occur twice a week - Tuesdays and Fridays - at 9pm. The PowerBall Plus draw takes place immediately after.

A mixture of white lottery balls.
Lotto players have two opportunities per week to secure millions after placing their faith in their lucky numbers. Image: JodiJacobson
Source: Getty Images

Lotto players remain hopeful

A few South Africans headed to the comment section to thank John for the lucky numbers and shared they would take a leap of faith and play the numbers presented on their For You Pages.

An optimistic @nelisiwezibaya exclaimed:

"I'm going to play and win! I claim it."

@donfula excitedly said to the man:

"Thanks, Big John. After winning, I will invite you to my home here in South Africa."

@xririnicolx wrote in the comment section:

"I promised myself I wouldn’t play at all this year. It’s looking pretty good."

@luthulizandile555zl, who shared with John that they were from South Africa, added:

"Thank you, Sir. I will play and hope for the best."

@user56697559672870 asked the public:

"When is someone going to let us know that it worked?"

@vusishongwe736 laughed and shared with the online community:

"Always playing. No winnings."

3 Other stories about Mzansi lottery

