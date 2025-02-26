A solid gold toilet worth £4.8 million (R111 779 712,00) was stolen out of Blenheim Palace in a bizarre heist

CCTV footage showed some masked men pull up to the palace in what seemed to be a blue VW polo

South Africans were incredibly witty about the strange situation with many saying that the gold was stolen from Africa anyways

A gold toilet worth about R111 779 712,00 was stolen from the Blenheim Palace in September 2019. Images: Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, @I_amMukhtar

Heists are a very common thing in the criminal world but this one smelt of something completely different. A group of mysterious masked men stole a toilet worth about R111 779 712,00 (or £4.8 million) from Blenheim Palace in the UK six years ago.

The bizarre taste of the wealthy

X user @I_amMukhtar shared a clip of the heist but many South African commenters on Facebook had a lot to say about the incident. The clip shared showed how the thieves took the toilet. There wasn't much sense of urgency from them judging by the calm way in which they made off with the pricey bathroom ornament.

See the clip below:

History of a weird object

The toilet itself is incredibly odd. It's made of 18-carat gold and was placed in the mansion where former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was born. To add to the weirdness, the entire heist was pulled off under five minutes back in September 2019. The toilet itself was a satirical work of art titled "America" by an Italian artist named Maurizio Cattelan.

The thieves sold the toilet by cutting it up into parts. Image: Westend61

The piece of art was meant to take a jab at uncontrolled wealth but is believed to be sold on the black market. Netizens had a hilarious time with the news, with many saying that the gold was probably stolen from Africa in the first place.

Read the side-splitting comments below:

Happiness Happiness asked:

"Some people will just seriously never enter heaven. How can a normal human being waste millions of dollars just for a toilet seat?"

Archibold Ramatsitsi said:

"Stolen from Africa and brought to UK. Congratulations to the hustler who hustled it up...🎉🎉"

Jackson Tsimenyane mentioned:

"They don't have gold mine those British, it's our minerals in Africa."

Mmola T Kika shared:

"Stole from Africa to UK and the African brother in the UK noticed his property and took it. It's not stolen but taken back to the owner🤝 Well done brother, bring it back home."

Donovan Heenen posted

"In a few days it will be found in someone else's mouth, somewhere in KwaZulu Natal 😭"

Nhlanhla Dube said:

"😩 In zim when we want to relieve ourselves we go to bush , someone is using gold to relieve himself"

Leo Hastibeer shared:

'What a "waste" of gold'

