The University of KwaZulu-Natal students were having a ball of a time in a lecture hall when it turned into groove

A DJ shared the video on TikTok, which saw many students dancing at and standing on the desks

Local social media users could not believe what they saw and took to the comments to share their surprise and interest

UKZN had a groove session in one of their lecture halls. Images: @don_gaz_ / Instagram, @gaz_deejay / TikTok

Students attending the University of KwaZulu-Natal were having the time of their lives when a lecture hall transformed into a venue for groove.

A DJ known as Penguin Ehlathini took to his TikTok account (@gaz_deejay) to share a short clip of what the university students experienced one day. In the video, students filled the dark lecture venue (and some stood on the desks), allowing strobe lights and the DJs to present them with a good time.

Two DJs took their posts at the bottom of the hall, where one usually finds the professor or lecturer standing to teach their students.

Watch the grooving video below:

Netizens groove their way to the comment section

Students from the university and other institutions gathered in the comment section to share their thoughts.

Shocked, @luyanda_gumedee said:

"UKZN is ungovernable."

@ukhosiii, a possible student at the university, told the DJ:

"We were having a church service right next door."

@katlegomm wrote in the comment section:

"I hope this isn’t an engineering course group because if it is, we are done as a country."

@rhutheman loved what they saw and commented:

"There is no other country that is better than South Africa. We may have issues, but man, I love our people. Hopefully, all students will succeed."

@amandatshangela, who was doubtful about the groove session at first, said:

"When I saw the poster saying the party was going to be in a lecture venue, I thought it was a mistake, kanti."

With exam season in full effect, @_ishmet laughed and shared with the online community:

"These are the same students who will be writing soon. Our generation is too unserious."

UKZN mascot shows off dance moves at rugby match

Briefly News reported a related story about a UKZN mascot that lit up a rugby game when it unleashed spectacular moves to an uptempo song.

The students at the stadium erupted in cheers while uShaka went wild. He added some viral moves to his routine, including the Skomota dance. From the mascot's attire to the catchy beat, the dance video was a hit among South Africans.

