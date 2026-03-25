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American Woman Moves to South Africa And Encourages Others in TikTok Video
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American Woman Moves to South Africa And Encourages Others in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • An African American woman posted a TikTok video showing people that she was excited about starting a new chapter in her life
  • The lady moved from the United States to South Africa, and she decided to share content about her big decision
  • South Africans caught wind of the American woman's video, where she was raving about officially moving to Mzansi

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A 28-year-old woman from the United States told people all about her recent adventure leaving America. The woman posted a TikTok video officially announcing that she was on South African shores.

American moved to South Africa and celebrated
An American moved to South Africa, and she was over the moon about it. Image: @hielonda
Source: TikTok

The lady's video, posted on 24 March 2026, attracted a lot of attention, especially from South Africans. People shared their thoughts on the American who was looking forward to her life outside of the USA.

In a post on TikTok by @hielonda, an African American lady was at a South African beach looking overjoyed. She happily told people that she left Atlanta behind and moved to Cape Town in South Africa. She exclaimed how excited she was after making the shift as an independent woman with no help from family or any man. The American said:

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"If I can do it, you can do it too. No man or rich parents, just me and my lovely God."

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Watch the video of the American enjoying South Africa below:

South Africa split over American woman's move to South Africa

Many people reacted to the video, keeping in mind the recent influx of American tourists visiting South Africa, specifically Cape Town. Some people welcomed the woman to South Africa, while others shared their apprehension about the rise of Americans visiting South Africa. Read people's comments below:

DianneTheBee🫧💫 said:

"I am so wholeheartedly happy for you, stranger✨ I want the same for myself✨😭🙏"

Luxe commented:

"Waba biza bonke uNoah 🙆🏽‍♀️"

Bigueee wondered:

"Why are you sending out an invite?"

P 😍remarked:

"You are so gorgeous 😍. Welcome to South Africa."

Vuyiswa Raqa remarked:

"I’m happy for you, welcome to our beautiful city and country 🥰."

miss .pookie❤️🫦 gushed:

"Welcome babes ,enjoy Cape Town 🥰just be safe out there."

wa.wa🌻 wondered:

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"Why are you guys hating tho, she is so nice😩❤️welcome to South Africa 🫶🏾"

Nella_rb shared frustration over the influx of tourists:

"We are tired shame 😭"

pixxenn added:

"It’s crazy if she was bashing and complaining about the country and culture, it would be a problem but her embracing your country is a problem."

Other Briefly News stories about Americans in South Africa

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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