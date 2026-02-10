Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan testified that his life had been under threat since arriving in South Africa in the late 80s

O'Sullivan appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee, which was established to investigate corruption and the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system

O'Sullivan was also hesitant to answer questions about sections of his life due to security reasons, and South Africans roasted him

Paul O'Sullivan appeared before Parliament. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan alleged that he has received multiple threats to his life and was also shot multiple times.

O'Sullivan appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee investigating corruption in the South African Police Service (SAPS) on 10 February 2026. This was after the Committee subpoenaed him and North West Businessman Brown Mogotsi.

What did O'Sullivan say?

O'Sullivan also initially declined to testify and provide information about his activities after 1990. He said that criminal elements try to obtain private information about him, and he was unwilling to answer questions about that era in his life. He added that he was entitled to his own personal interests and family interests. O'Sullivan said that over the past 15 years, there had been 10 attempts on his life. He added that in 1996, he was shot three times.

He alleged that there are currently people on trial for attempting to murder him for exposing their criminal conduct. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema said that it was not correct for O'Sullivan to write his own questions and answer them.

"What if there are allegations that you were handling certain activists of the liberation movement that happened before 1990, and that's why you have certain relationships with them today? It cannot be correct, and that has nothing to do with criminality. That has got everything to do with trying to demonstrate that you have captured the criminal justice system way before even 1994. It can't be correct, especially after taking an oath," he said.

Julius Malema berated Paul O'Sullivan. Image: Economic Freedom Fighters

Source: Facebook

View the exchange between him and Malema on X here:

What else did he testify?

O'Sullivan also alleged that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence boss General Dumisani Khumalo were part of a gang of rogue police officers who belong in prison. He spoke outside of Parliament before his appearance. He also said National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was part of this gang of rogue police officers. He added that there were additional rogue elements in the police force.

O'Sullivan slams MK Party

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that O'Sullivan criticised the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. He said that he had no respect for the party's president, Jacob Zuma. This was after members of the party criticised him.

O'Sullivan denied that he left South Africa to avoid testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee. He said that he would not respond to the alleged unlawful interference by the MK party in the criminal justice system.

