Two South Africans who recently won large lottery jackpots shared how they plan to use their winnings

The other winner, a pensioner from Cape Town, intends to secure his retirement while also enjoying smaller personal treats

Their stories highlight how lottery wins are often used to uplift families while strengthening long-term financial goals.

The update confirmed that both winners plan to use their National Lottery payouts to support their families and build long-term financial stability.

The visual on the left showed lotto balls with lucky numbers. Image: Freepik

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, two South Africans who recently struck it big in the National Lottery have already mapped out how they intend to use their life-changing wins, with both prioritising their families first. The first winner, who secured a R6.6-million PowerBall Plus jackpot, bought his ticket through a banking app using a R45 Quick Pick and only realised the outcome after receiving an SMS from his bank, followed by an official confirmation call. The employed winner shared that his main motivation has long been to improve his mother’s living conditions, and the jackpot now allows him to renovate her home just as he had hoped. The win also opened the door for his future ambitions, as he has plans to invest in launching his own business and build long-term financial independence.

In the report, Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza commended the player for placing his family at the centre of his next steps, explaining that this reflects the core purpose of the National Lottery and the opportunities it aims to create for ordinary households. The winner intends to take a measured approach as he transitions from employee to entrepreneur, focusing on setting up a sustainable venture that can support him beyond the jackpot itself. His win adds to the increasing number of players using banking platforms to participate in draws, a growing trend that continues to shape how South Africans engage with the lottery.

Cape Town winner plans for retirement security

The second winner, from Cape Town, claimed his R13-million Lotto Plus prize from last week’s draw after playing numbers inspired by the birth dates of family members, a selection method he follows at least twice a week. As a pensioner, he told Ithuba officials that he intends to use his winnings to secure a stable retirement, emphasising that responsible planning will guide his next financial steps. His priorities include investing a large portion of the money to safeguard the future for himself and his household, ensuring that the windfall strengthens rather than disrupts their long-term stability. Before diving into the administrative side of retirement planning, he shared that he does hope to spoil his wife with a shopping outing and also plans to purchase a new car.

Both winners represent two sides of South Africa’s lottery story: one using the opportunity to uplift a parent and pursue new business goals, the other focusing on retirement security and small family comforts. Their decisions echo a common trend where major jackpot recipients combine practical financial planning with gestures that honour the people closest to them. With more players claiming notable wins in recent months, South Africa’s lottery landscape continues evolving as individuals find ways to balance life improvement, family appreciation and future planning.

The man in the centre held his head in shock and excitement, his mouth open as if he couldn’t believe what he was seeing. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

