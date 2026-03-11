“Running to Save Its Life”: Baby Warthog Dodges Lion’s Snare With Best Side Step, SA Moved
- A tiny warthog left Mzansi in awe after a viral video captured its narrow escape from a young lion cub during a game drive
- The dramatic clip, which showed the high-stakes chase at a natural reserve, was filmed by a safari guest and later shared on TikTok
- Social media users were moved by the young animal’s fight for survival, with many debating the piglet’s poor eyesight and the fate of its mother
A baby warthog proved that speed and agility were the best tools for survival in a raw display of the African bush reality.
The video was shared on TikTok by @latestsightings on 21 January 2026, where it went viral, gaining many comments from social media users who were relieved to see that it had managed to outrun the cub.
The scene unfolded during a local game drive when a warthog ran towards a lion cub that was lying in the middle of the road. It appeared as though the piglet did not see the predator until the last moment. When it got closer, the cub jumped quickly to try and grab the small animal, but the warthog side-stepped the attack and headed towards the grass.
The piglet outruns a young predator
TikTok user @latestsightings's clip revealed a high-speed chase began as the baby warthog, which was believed to be only a few months old, sprinted away from the pursuing cub. When the young lion realised it could not keep up with the piglet’s pace, it stopped and watched its prey disappear, just as its backup approached to assist in the hunt.
Watch the Tiktok video below:
SA discusses the warthog’s escape
The clip sparked a wave of emotional responses from social media users who were amazed by the little animal’s speed. Many viewers, however, were worried after noticing a larger lion in the background from the direction the warthog was coming from. They speculated that it might have been fleeing a separate attack that might have captured its mother. Some were moved by the video, noting that the animal was far too young to fight for its life in such an instinctive way. One user explained that warthogs have poor eyesight and cannot see very far, suggesting that the piglet might have only realised the cub was there when it was in front of it.
User @Kagiso Bodigelo asked:
"Why do they always provoke lions, like literally passing in front of a lion?"
User @Jackie Diaz said:
"He’s just a baby 💔😭."
User @IMBLESSED shared:
"If you look to the right of where he is running from. There is a lion standing; she probably has his mom. The lion cubs stayed back. He is running past the cubs."
User @Neo2025 commented:
"The baby warthog is literally running for its life, and the people are laughing 🤭."
User @JB joked:
"Young puma is being chased by young simba 😂. This is how they met!"
User @Marshall explained:
"They (warthogs) can't see from a distance, that's why he couldn't spot him and kept running towards him."
