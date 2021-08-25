Zozi Tunzi Shares More Pics From Her Maldives Get Away: #Sunkissed

Zozibini Tunzi has the internet buzzing after sharing some incredible pictures from her recent beach holiday

The former pageant queen looked super radiant in a yellow two-piece

South Africans headed to the comments section and reacted to the sweet pics

Zozibini Tunzi is once again shutting down social media with snaps from her stunning beach getaway. The caramel-skinned beauty was serving some serious #islandgoals in a beautiful yellow top and skirt.

Zozi Tunzi has the internet buzzing after sharing some beautiful pics from her island getaway. Images: @zozitunzi/Twitter

The vacationing former Miss Universe headed to her Instagram account and shared the incredible pictures.

"I was competing with the sun here. I don't know if you can tell but one of us won," she cutely captioned the post.

Mzansi was in love with the pretty looking Zozi standing confidently on the beach-side swing. Many could not believe that a creature as beautiful as the icon even existed.

Check out some of the sweet comments below:

nomzamo_m said:

"You win!!!"

olwe2lesh said:

"You are sunshine."

celestekhu said:

"Like a dream."

bontle.modiselle said:

"Hey sunshine."

yangatunzi said:

"You don’t want peace, you want problems."

tabbyleh said:

"Kelonto wonwabile!!! And I love it."

