One lucky lady's day was out of the ordinary after a generous humanitarian took it upon themselves to give her a break after she posted on social media that she was exhausted. The kind stranger offered to cover the cost of a two-night stay at any preferred hotel and spa.

Twitter user @_Onezwa, real name Onezwa Mbola, shared her appreciation for a stranger who blessed her with an unexpected soft life experience and showed off photos of the mini staycation at the East London Premier ICC hotel.

In one image, Onezwa shows off an appetising fresh oyster, and in another snap, she toasts a soothing beach view with a loaded bubbling glass of champagne.

In a post, the caption reads:

"A wonderful woman saw my post about being tired before the restock and offered me an all-expenses-paid trip anywhere to help me unwind."

Onezwa bared it all over her socials with a screenshot of the messages sent between her and the good Samaritan. In the picture, the stranger is seen responding to a selfie taken by the Twitter user and responded to her by asking:

"Are there any spas nearby, mommy?"

Onezwa responded to say that there were not any. The kind stranger offered an unexpected opportunity, summoning Onezwa to make a hotel booking of her choice and premised to pay.

The strangers' text read:

"So sorry. Book yourself a 2 nights stay anywhere, and include breakfast and dinner. Send me the booking details and I'll make the payment. We need you relaxed and taken care off"

The snaps also included a video of Onezwa sampling mouth-watering dishes and colourful cocktails that she ordered as she captioned:

"I had such a great time, got pampered and all I had to worry about was where to eat next."

Social media reacted to the posts. Take a look at some of the comments;

@__setha said:

"May the Lord bless that person."

@Penxenxe said:

"May they be blessed abundantly."

Grateful lady opens up about kind strangers who helped her when she suffered a panic attack while driving

In another story, Briefly News previously reported a woman who appreciated the good Samaritan that rescued her when she believed to be having a heart attack as she was driving.

A lady experienced true acts of human kindness from complete strangers when she suffered what she believed to be a heart attack while driving on a busy road.

Nthabiseng MminaTau Mabelane shared her experience on the #ImStaying Facebook page where she revealed that she had been in the middle of the road when she felt a sharp pain in her chest and a "gush" of heat rising up from her chest to her neck and head.

“My eyes became blurry and I felt like I couldn't breathe, almost felt like there was an elephant on my chest,” she said.

