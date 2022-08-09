Bl Phakathi has shown us what selflessness truly is by giving a large amount of money to a soft-hearted homeless woman

The woman insists that the money is too much and is overwhelmed by the entire interaction, saying that others deserve it too

The video has gotten not only people praising Bl for his kind-hearted ways but also the humble homeless lady for her good heart

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

BI Phakathi hands out money to a very humble homeless lady who insists it's too much. Images: BI Phakathi/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Famous South African philanthropist and all-around good guy Bl Phakathi has given a homeless lady money to treat herself. In the heart-wrenching interaction, Bl insists on giving the lady some money so she can treat herself well.

Bl Phakathi has an extensive track record of helping those in desperate need. A quick look at his TikTok and Facebook pages will show you what the best of humanity has to offer.

In the TikTok video, he approaches a homeless woman and strikes up a conversation with her. He then selflessly gives the woman a few hundred bucks before asking:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Do you want to go on a solo date? On a date with yourself."

The humble and kind-hearted woman then says she knows of a place to go, after which Bl then takes out more money, insisting:

"You go to the mall and you spoil yourself."

The lady stands there in sheer disbelief. She herself insists that it's too much money.

Many people could feel the warmth and deep sense of compassion in the video, with people commending Bl for his generosity and the sweet homeless lady for her humility:

@cmphiwe_owami said:

"Wow ❤ you such a blessing my brother. Keep up the good work!"

d4danger123 mentioned:

"You blessed the right person ❤️"

Tejucode commented:

"This made me cry. She has a good heart. God bless you for this kindness."

Onah_Pule shared:

"Please can they just be more people like you out there, God will bless you immensely."

mashobanamtsweni said:

"You always break my heart and the modesty of the recipients is just overwhelming."

BI Phakathi blesses homeless man with R1 200 after he offered his only bread without hesitation in video

In a similar philanthropic story, Briefly News previously reported on well-known South African philanthropist BI Phakathi (again) blessing an unsuspecting homeless man in the most heart-warming way after realising how generous he was despite his destitute circumstances.

In a video shared on Facebook, Phakathi is seen approaching the man sitting on a bank and proceeding to greet him and ask him for bread. The man gladly offers him the loaf he had and even said he was keeping it because he knew someone hungry would stop by.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News