A video of popular do-gooder BI Phakathi blessing a homeless man with money has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, the man is seen sitting on a bank as Phakathi approaches him asking for bread which he gladly offers

The man’s genuine response inspired the philanthropist to shower him with several R200 banknotes and make his day

Well-known South African philanthropist, BI Phakathi blessed an unsuspecting homeless man in the most heart-warming way after realising how generous he was despite his destitute circumstances.

BI Phakathi made a generous homeless man's day by gifting him some money to get by. Image: BI Phakathi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on Facebook, Phakathi is seen approaching the man sitting on a bank and proceeding to greet him and ask him for bread. The man gladly offers him the loaf he had and even said he was keeping it because he knew someone hungry would stop by.

Phakathi asks the man his name to which he responds “Siyabonga Thwala” and shared a bit about his background as Phakathi hands him a R200 note. He gives him a total of R1 200 which he receives with gratitude before Phakathi leaves.

The video which has gained over 156K views pulled at Mzansi’s heartstrings as many peeps flooded the post with touching comments regarding the beautiful blessing.

Sophia Morwagaye shared:

“When I see this video, immediately told the Holy spirit me God had a bright plan for this man's life.”

Felicity James commented:

“A good thing a good attitude. He is a special person.”

Thabo Wa Kobela responded:

“Poor people are not heartless.”

Emma Louise said:

“That man is absolutely beautiful, he could be a model.”

BI Phakathi helps hitchhiker and changes her life

In another story, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he happened across a woman on the side of the road.

She had been walking and hitchhiking for five days on a quest to reach her family. She wanted to get a lift to the Bloemfontein offramp on the highway but BI did much more than that.

He took her shopping and bought her food for her trip and blessed her with a further R2 000. Not stopping there, BI also arranged for her to catch a ride with someone heading through Bloemfontein on the way to Cape Town.

