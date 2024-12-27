Once again, Chidimma Adetshina's story has changed about her parents' background and roots

The Miss Universe Nigeria came clean during an interview, where she confirmed that her parents are Nigerians

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, labelling Chidimma as a fraudster along with her parents

Chidimma Adetshina talked about her parents' nationality. Image: Yamak Perea/Benson Ibeabuchi

The Chidimma Adetshina scandal seems never to be put to rest as she revealed more about her nationality and her parents.

Is Chidimma really a Nigerian

Social media has been buzzing again about the Chidimma Adetshina scandal, as she recently revealed new information.

During her interview on a Nigerian show, Miss Universe Nigeria revealed that both her parents are Nigerian citizens; this was after the model continuously lied about who she was during her time at Miss SA 2024.

The interview video was posted by an online user @ZacMoselane on his Twitter (X), leaving many Mzansi netizens with a bitter taste.

The video was captioned:

"Her story changed so much that I believe she is in on the fraud. She said she is South African because her mother is South African. Now, both her parents are Nigerian. This one was not even both in SA. She is just a liar, and she and her mother must be arrested."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Chidimma's revelation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and some labelled Chidimma a liar and a fraud. Here's what they had to say:

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"This girl will forever be confused."

@only_Shakespear wrote:

"I see it now. Nigerians lack originality and like hijacking other countries' spotlight. This fake Chidima was trending, so they used her to make their so-called lame Miss Nigeria relevant. Just like they have a poor excuse show called Your View from the View."

@KaraboKbmags commented:

"When we asked questions, we were told she has strong Zulu roots. Then, posting that video that upset everyone to show us the strong Zulu roots was just a ruse. She knew from the start. She can leave us alone now."

@MakhZep49775144 mentioned:

"Her story keeps changing."

Chidimma and mother to be criminally charged

Briefly News previously reported that Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and her mother are in some serious trouble with Home Affairs. Reports suggest that the two could be criminally charged for identity fraud.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Department of Home Affairs South Africa wrote to Chidimma Adetshina's mother to produce their representations regarding the identity theft case. However, after they failed, they withdrew their SA and travel documents.

