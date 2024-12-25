2024 headlines featured Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from Miss South Africa over fraudulent documents

Shebeshxt survived a tragic car accident that claimed his daughter’s life, denying allegations of drinking and driving despite earlier incidents

Cassper Nyovest’s cheating scandal and Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s divorce shocked South Africa, while Chris Brown’s historic sold-out concerts in Johannesburg cemented his global superstar status

2024 was a year packed with drama that captivated the nation. From Shebeshxt's shocking car accident to Chidimma Adetshina's heated controversies and Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal, these stories dominated headlines and kept South Africans talking.

From Chidimma Adetshina’s drama to Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s divorce, here are the top scandals of the year. Image: @official.shebeshxt, Hector Vivas and Simon Hofmann

Chidimma Adetshina's scandal

Like every other year, 2024 had its fair share of scandals dominating social media trends. Among the most talked-about stories was the Chidimma Adetshina's saga. The model withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant after an investigation exposed her use of fraudulent documents.

Undeterred, Chidimma competed in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, where she triumphed and won the crown. She then made Nigeria and the African continent proud by securing the first runner-up position at the Miss Universe competition.

Shebeshxt's horrific car accident

Shebeshxt is lucky to be alive after surviving a horrific car accident along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane. The accident claimed the life of the rapper's nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Gladys Chuene.

Shebe was accused of drinking and driving, but he has debunked the allegations, claiming he never drank that night. The Ambulance hitmaker was also involved in another accident in Polokwane earlier this year.

Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal

The last half of the year brought some of the most shocking scandals in South Africa. Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, caused a stir when she dropped bombshells about the rapper's infidelity.

Bexx detailed how Cassper cheated on her with his now-wife Pulane Mojaki while their son Khotso fought cancer in the hospital. The rapper shared a video and admitted that he cheated on his baby mama while his son fought for his life.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement

Not long after Cassper Novest's cheating saga, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi rocked Mzansi when they announced their divorce in a joint statement.

Social media users still can't believe their favourite couple called it quits. Some refused to accept it was over, while others hilariously shot their shot at Rachel. There have been several reports about why the Kolisis parted ways; many believe it was Siya's infidelity.

Chris Brown comes to South Africa

American superstar Chris Brown is still the talk of the town after his historic back-to-back concerts at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Breezy proved he is one of the biggest artists of our time after tickets to his first concert sold out within two hours. This forced the organisers to arrange for another concert on the following day, and yes, it was filled to capacity.

Worst fashion moments of the year

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebrities came out and showed off their creative sides, but some of their outfits flopped.

Stars like Minnie Dlamini, Tyla and Nkosazana Daughter are among the celebs on the list.

