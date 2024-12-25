Biggest Scandals of 2024: From Chidimma Adetshina’s Drama to Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s Divorce
- 2024 headlines featured Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from Miss South Africa over fraudulent documents
- Shebeshxt survived a tragic car accident that claimed his daughter’s life, denying allegations of drinking and driving despite earlier incidents
- Cassper Nyovest’s cheating scandal and Siya and Rachel Kolisi’s divorce shocked South Africa, while Chris Brown’s historic sold-out concerts in Johannesburg cemented his global superstar status
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
2024 was a year packed with drama that captivated the nation. From Shebeshxt's shocking car accident to Chidimma Adetshina's heated controversies and Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal, these stories dominated headlines and kept South Africans talking.
Chidimma Adetshina's scandal
Like every other year, 2024 had its fair share of scandals dominating social media trends. Among the most talked-about stories was the Chidimma Adetshina's saga. The model withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant after an investigation exposed her use of fraudulent documents.
Undeterred, Chidimma competed in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, where she triumphed and won the crown. She then made Nigeria and the African continent proud by securing the first runner-up position at the Miss Universe competition.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Shebeshxt's horrific car accident
Shebeshxt is lucky to be alive after surviving a horrific car accident along the R37 near the Smelters Mine outside Polokwane. The accident claimed the life of the rapper's nine-year-old daughter, Onthatile Gladys Chuene.
Shebe was accused of drinking and driving, but he has debunked the allegations, claiming he never drank that night. The Ambulance hitmaker was also involved in another accident in Polokwane earlier this year.
Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal
The last half of the year brought some of the most shocking scandals in South Africa. Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, caused a stir when she dropped bombshells about the rapper's infidelity.
Bexx detailed how Cassper cheated on her with his now-wife Pulane Mojaki while their son Khotso fought cancer in the hospital. The rapper shared a video and admitted that he cheated on his baby mama while his son fought for his life.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce announcement
Not long after Cassper Novest's cheating saga, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi rocked Mzansi when they announced their divorce in a joint statement.
Social media users still can't believe their favourite couple called it quits. Some refused to accept it was over, while others hilariously shot their shot at Rachel. There have been several reports about why the Kolisis parted ways; many believe it was Siya's infidelity.
Chris Brown comes to South Africa
American superstar Chris Brown is still the talk of the town after his historic back-to-back concerts at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Breezy proved he is one of the biggest artists of our time after tickets to his first concert sold out within two hours. This forced the organisers to arrange for another concert on the following day, and yes, it was filled to capacity.
Worst fashion moments of the year
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African celebrities came out and showed off their creative sides, but some of their outfits flopped.
Stars like Minnie Dlamini, Tyla and Nkosazana Daughter are among the celebs on the list.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.