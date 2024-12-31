South African singer Tyla's hit song Push 2 Start recently sold over 100,000 in the United States

Fans of the Grammy-award-winning artist took to social media on Monday to congratulate the singer

The Water hitmaker also recently celebrated her debut album going gold in the United States, marking over 500,000 units sold

South African singer Tyla reaches new milestone. Images: @tyla

Talented singer Tyla's hit song Push 2 Start has now sold over 100,000 units in the United States.

This comes after the award-winning songwriter's album, Tyla was certified gold in the United States.

The amapiano musician's album became the most-streamed album by a Black female artist released this year on Spotify.

The singer celebrated the news on her social media account by sharing her excitement with followers.

She wrote: “My album went gold."

The 22-year-old's hit album, Tyla has been making waves globally since it was released in March 2024. The singer and songwriter's lead track Water also became a viral sensation, while her follow-up song Jump continues to soar worldwide.

Social media users congratulate the singer

Popular social media account @chartdata shared on X on Monday, 30 December that the South African singer's song Push 2 Start has reached a new milestone.

@arianaunext replied:

"Omg, everyone is streaming and buying this hit!"

@Zee_weh_ responded:

"The biggest female artist from Africa or should I say the biggest artist."

@phonywizard said:

"According to the Barbz and Navy, this is the artist that’s ending Beyoncé."

@Normanbooz wrote:

"Mind you, she's doing this as a solo artist. Not everyone can say that. A whole gold selling artist!"

@couldthatbegio said:

"See when you're the queen of afrobeats."

SirRevelinit wrote:

"Trust me, Push 2 Start will be bigger in 2025."

@push2star replied:

"Art. Jump. Now Push 2 Start better be updated for gold same time."

Tyla claps back at a social media hater

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this December that Tyla trended on social media when she clapped back at a hater.

The Truth or Dare hitmaker got dragged when she partied up a storm with Nigerian musicians, Tems and Ayra Starr at a nightclub.

