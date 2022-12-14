The Wits medical class of 2022 had South Africans feeling happy for them after becoming newly qualified doctors

The snaps shared by @kundizee online show a massive cohort of women who have qualified with another pic of men accompanying it

Mzansi peeps let out heartwarming congratulatory messages with some noting that BMW and Mercedes dealerships will be calling them

South Africans had a lot of joy in their hearts when they saw the Wits medical class of 2022 pose poolside in celebration of becoming newly qualified doctors.

The medical ladies all dressed up for the occasion while the men wore minimalist but stylish outfits. Images: @kundizee/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@kundizee is a medical professional herself and shared the snaps on Twitter, alongside a video of the women celebrating their success. A look at the post clearly shows that the ladies outnumber the men quite a bit.

A well-deserved celebration

Becoming a doctor is an incredible feat to accomplish. The requirements to get into the profession are astronomically high and the pressure and toll it takes on individuals can be unbearable for many.

Nonetheless, the folks in the post got their well-deserved kudos. Many peeps in the comment section also discussed how fancy car dealerships will be hunting them down. See the comments below:

@Sanele2084 said:

"Welcome to the world of helping the nation to live a better and may the LORD give each and everyone of you wisdom and a heart of making ppl to heal in whatever form of sickness they come with in health institutions."

@ThePrudentLife1 mentioned:

"Love the skin tones and dresses. Black women are winning ❤️"

@NkosiGu50167399 commented:

"Congratulations hey! I also am aiming for the GEMP program, just limited information out there."

@mrphatedi posted:

@Mandisa_Mondise shared:

"Congratulations boDokotela "

@kea_attwell posted:

"Wow congratulations."

@Maps_Welsh said:

"Congratulations "

@Phirisametse commented:

"Welcome "

@0_0vanessa mentioned:

" Love this."

