A young Mzansi man shared pictures of his new rental space on a Facebook group where users praised him for being comfortable enough to share his humble beginnings with them

The gent named Letlalo Moscow shared his one-room rental home, which he divided into three sections

In the one-room home, Moscow has a cooking area, washing area and a sleeping area where he sleeps on a single sponge

A Mzansi gent, Letlalo Moscow, candidly shared his rental home with friends on a Face group.

A man on Facebook shares his one-room rental home on a group called 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen'.

Starting from the bottom

Letlalo Moscow shared his humble beginnings on Facebook. The gent was comfortable enough to share his journey of rental homes and starting from the bottom with his friends on a Facebook Group called 'Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's linen'.

The gent exposed his living conditions where he divided his one-room place into three:

A cooking station with a kettle, a two-burner stove, pots and groceries.

There is a washing corner where he has a plastic bathtub, a bucket, a mop, a broom, his clothes in sports bags and a washing basket.

A sleeping area where he sleeps on a single mattress place under a window. The sponge is covered with a pretty linen and pillow.

See post below:

The internets mixed reactions

After a gent coughed up the courage to show off his one-room rental home on a Facebook group, many had a lot to say about it. Moscow believes:

"Wake up and hustle, this life thing needs money."

@Busi Zuma does not agree that everything including humbling moments should be posted on social media:

"Guys don’t embrace poverty please!"

@Lydia Zandy Phiri believed that Moscow is on the right track:

"A good start of life."

@Kenalemang Qoba had some helpful advice to give to Moscow:

"Good job...but separate food from cleaning staff like that doom."

Humble beginnings

Briefly News reported that a woman who took pride in her home showed pictures of it on a popular Facebook group. The lady mentioned that she was starting her life, which may have explained the emptiness of her home.

An interior decorator spoke to Briefly News about how the woman can affordably make her house look and feel like home. The three pictures posted on the Facebook group showed different angles of the room she stayed in — the sleeping area, a corner designated for her bags and camping chair, and the area where she kept her mini fridge and TV.

