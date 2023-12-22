One beautiful vlog of St. Lucia, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa rural areas was a viral hit on TikTok

A TikTok content creator documented what their life is like outside city centres in uMkhanyakude District Municipality

Many people could not stop complimenting the TikTokker who made the gorgeous video in the village

A KZN content creator on TikTok showed people rural life. The video showing how they live a full life went viral.

A TikTok video shows a young man's soft life in KZN St Lucia. Image: @tyler_siesta

The TikToK video of the village received thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were craving the rural life.

St. Lucia, KZN TikTok video of rural becomes hit

A man on TikTok @tyler_siesta showed people hIS routine in the rural areas. In a video he looked like he lives a serene life.

Watch the aesthetic video below

South Africa loves video of rural St. Lucia KZN

People wrote that they were impressed by the village life. Read what many had to say:

commented:

"Oh y’all have showers emakhaya?"

Ahmed05 said:

"This is emakhaya deluxe :luxury edition."

spider was in zwe:

"A shower emakhaya? YOH."

gorata added::

"I don't think I can shoot a video in my 'emakhaya kitchen'."

NVM remarked:

"Yall have stove emakhaya. I am even more surprised you have electricity."

kaira | visual diary was pleased:

"This was beautiful to watch."

makatlehomatsabisamakatl noted:

"So you guys haven't seen Nelisa's emakhaya videos, they even have smeg appliances. electricity, showers, the whole house is exquisite."

