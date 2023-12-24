Former Muvhango actress Millicent Makhado showed people the authentic way to make a South African staple

The TV star prepared a common food, and her TikTok video got lots of attention from fans as she did it the way Venda people like

Millicent Makhado made people laugh as she posted her relatable video about how she cooks in the kitchen

Millicent Makhado, who was on the TV series Muvhango, made a South African meal in the best way possible. The actress posted a TikTok video of how she stirs at pap as a Venda woman.

In a TikTok video, Millicent Makhoba, a former 'Muvhango' actress, showed how she makes pap. Image: @real_millicent_makhado / TikTok / @millicent_makhado / Instagram

The video of the actress received thousands of likes. The people commented on the video, applauding her for making pap in the best way.

Millicent Makhado flexes skills in the kitchen

The actress who played Rendani on Muvhango, Millicent Makhado, posted a recent TikTok video of herself cooking. In the clip, she stirred pap like a pro with power a grace.

Watch the cooking video below:

SA applauds pap cooking video

Many people commented that she was making the best version of a South African staple. Netizens also wrote that she was doing it the right way.

Ferdinand Redondo said:

"Not just Venda pap but Limpopo pap akere we all use the same method."

:khutso commented:

"The only pap , I recognize. Not cloud 9 pap from KZN."

user2372165702432 wrote:

"I think I know you from one of the soapies. I think you played a role on Muvhango as Rendani right?"

TearsTshuxeko added:

"That's how Venda and Tsonga people cook."

Amber_rsa_ remarked:

"With the broken handle ayi yiyo ngempela."

