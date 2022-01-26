Thunderstorms have turned the Augrabies Falls in the Northern Cape into an absolutely jaw-dropping sight

Two decks have been closed as a result of the massive amount of water that has been crashing down at an intense force

The Augrabies Falls flows from the Orange River and stands at a massive height of 56m (around 183ft)

The sheer power and magnificence of Mother Nature were on full display in the Northern Cape. The breathtaking Augrabies Falls flowed Furiously on Monday due to severe thunderstorms with two decks already being closed.

Originally referred to as Ankoerebis, meaning the "place of big noises", by the Khoi people, the Augrabies Falls is roughly 56 meters high. The fall is also known for its awe-inspiring beauty when the fiver is flooded.

The waterfall is surrounded by Augrabies Falls National Park and stretches along the Orange River, South Africa's longest river. Facebook user Ruzanne J V Rensburg shared images of the overflowing waterfall online.

A range of pictures and videos had social media users in awe at the breathtaking sight. Click here to view the post.

Social media users are in awe of the beautiful waterfall

Janette Karsten said:

"Scary."

Morgie Erlank shared:

"Wow, but this is quite a spectacle! Thank you for the share."

Elsie Bredenkamp wrote:

"WOOW!!! The power of nature!!! Beautiful but wildly scary!!"

Annatjie Bergh commented:

"This is an indescribable spectacle."

Ina Niemand responded with:

"It's a spectacle."

Elda Botes added:

"Unbelievably beautiful, the mass of water."

